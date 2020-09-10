OfReg creates independent internet speed test

(CNS): While there are already dozens of free tools online that allow users to measure their real time upload and download internet speeds, OfReg has created one of its own, allowing it to independently monitor local providers. The creation of the tool cost just over $2,100, officials said, giving the regulator “a transparent and independent means to monitor network upload, download, latency and jitter”, all of which will identify the quality of service being delivered.

“By developing a proprietary tool, OfReg will get a better idea of the metrics at work behind a particular tool and can tailor it to fit the specific characteristics and needs of our industry and networks,” a spokesperson for the office told CNS.

The tool, which launched last month, will give residents and businesses a reliable tool to measure their actual internet speeds to compare with the speeds they are paying for, and therefore recourse to file a complaint if the two don’t match. It is a third-party tool, located at a data centre in Miami, through which 90% of the internet traffic for the Caribbean flows.

Joey Ricard, of Klizo Solutions, who built the speed test system, said it allows users to see the real speed they are receiving, but also collates the results into a database, showing real time information about speed and consistency across multiple tests.

“We also have a traceroute feature that shows a map of how the data is flowing from various locations across the Cayman Islands to the Miami-based server,” he explained.

Before he left the regulator last month, the former executive director for ICT, Alee Fa’amoe, said that sometimes internet issues exist outside the control of the internet service providers (ISPs) but there is occasionally intentional slowing to regulate online traffic.

“This can have costly and frustrating consequences for the consumer, who receives a sub-standard internet service,” Fa’amoe said. “The new speed test will allow us to identify when these actions occur, which will help us protect consumers from ISPs who are failing to deliver what customers and businesses are paying for. Having a complete view of our network, from the end-user perspective, puts the customer at the centre of our actions as we investigate issues and resolve measures in a proactive fashion.”