No regrets on vote despite constitutional loss

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he does not regret allowing a conscience vote on the Civil Partnership Bill in July, even though it has resulted in the loss of a significant advancement to the Cayman Islands Constitution. The premier confirmed that the UK was ready to issue an order for the package of constitutional reforms negotiated last year but the removal of the governor’s reserved powers was no longer included.

As he had predicted, after the Legislative Assembly failed to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill, now the Civil Partnership Law, and Governor Martyn Roper used his constitutional power to implement the legislation, that change to the document has been removed from the package of agreed reforms.

The UK’s overseas territories minister, Baroness Sugg, is in the process of issuing a new draft order-in-council, the Cayman Islands Constitutional (Amendment) Order, 2020, which will be reviewed by the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Privy Council in London before being confirmed.

But in a letter to the premier she confirmed that the provision which would remove section 81 of the current Constitution, which grants reserved powers to the governor to pass legislation, will not be included. Baroness Sugg said this was a direct result of his need to use the provision over the LA’s failure to uphold the rule of law”.

He said that “the negotiated package of reforms, including the removal of section 81 was hard-won and brought significant benefits to the Cayman Islands”.

While he said he had come to accept that section 81 will now remain in the Constitution, “I will always regret the opportunity that we, as legislators, and as a country have lost.” But answering questions on the issue at the press briefing Friday, he said he did not regret allowing a conscience vote.

“It was a matter… that was quite proper to allow a conscience vote,” he said. “But in practical terms, had I not done that I probably wouldn’t be sitting here as premier this afternoon as it would have brought the government down. And as tempting as that might be, sometimes even for me, for there to have been the collapse of government in the middle of this pandemic, I’m not sure that would have been in the best interest of these islands.”

Minister Dwayne Seymour, who was one of the ministers who had ensured that the bill failed, said he had no regrets whatsoever about the vote, and while he thanked the premier for allowing Cabinet members “to use our conscience”, he did not think the premier was surprised by the outcome.

McLaughlin said he was disappointed by the outcome but he was used to disappointments during his political career. But, he said, removing section 81 from the Constitution would not have put an end to the UK intervening in Cayman’s affairs because it is an overseas territory, but it would have limited the circumstance of intervention. In his statement the premier also said he hoped that in the future another government may be able to get this section removed.

While his relationship with the UK had not been damaged by this, he said there were, however, strains within the Cabinet. But he said there was no danger of the government collapsing yet.

The constitutional amendment order includes a number of other changes that will modernize the Constitution but they are less significant than the removal of section 81. The order includes changing the name of the LA to ‘Parliament’, which, the premier said, reflects the true standing “we will have in constitutional terms” and will help when Cayman has to deal directly with the UK or any other government.

“Government officials understand intuitively that a legislative assembly is an inferior body in constitutional terms to that of a parliament,” he said. “I believe that it is less likely that the UK Parliament will seek to deal with another parliament in the way that, on occasion, they have dealt with this Legislative Assembly in the past. The new parliament will also have power to amend its own standing orders, taking that power from the governor.

The order will pave the way to change ministry councillors into parliamentary secretaries and add another minister to Cabinet. It will also see the creation of an independent police commission.

Other important changes include the creation of a new section of the Constitution. Section 126 will require the UK to consult with the government here of any intention to legislate for it or to pass any legislation in Britain that would impact Cayman and to consider the local Cabinet’s input.

“This buys not only time but the opportunity for broader consultation across Whitehall and Westminster in the UK so that we don’t wind up with situations where the UK Parliament, simply on a whim, can amend legislation that is progressing through the House of Commons and that has the effect of intervening in areas of domestic policy by legislating for us,” he said.

The amendments make plain that the responsibility for the domestic policy of Cayman are matters for the elected government. This new provision is similar to one in Jersey’s constitution and the premier said it would provide “some increased insulation from intervention by the UK Parliament and indeed the UK Government” in devolved responsibilities.

The UK has also agreed to remove section 80, which enables it to disallow legislation passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper said it should have come as no surprise that the UK has decided to retain section 81 of the Constitution. “The UK needs to be able to exercise its responsibilities and international obligations in an Overseas Territory, he said, adding that the situation over the Civil Partnership Bill demonstrated a need for the UK to retain this power.

“I can assure you the decision was not taken lightly. UK fully supports and respects Cayman’s extensive responsibility for domestic affairs,” he said noting that the UK had “great respect” for the premier and the government with how they have managed several challenges in recent years and handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been, and will be, very rare for these situations to occur,” he said, referring to the limited use of this power by the UK. Prior to his own use of the provision last month, it was used just twice before: in 2000 to legalise homosexuality and in 1991 to abolish the death penalty.

The successful outcome, with the rest of the negotiated package remaining intact, reflected well on the Cayman Islands joint negotiating team, led by the premier and at the time supported by then Leader of the Opposition Ezzard Miller and Deputy Leader Alva Suckoo, who was one of the opposition members vehemently opposed to the DPB, which led to the removal of section 81.