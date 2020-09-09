New LGBT+ group aims to increase support

Noel Cayasso-Smith (right) with Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): A new non-profit organisation has been created to help build services for members of the LGBT+ community, increase inclusivity, raise awareness and improve sexual and mental health services. The Cayman LGBTQ Foundation hopes to join Colours Cayman, the first LGBT group in the Cayman Islands, to support the needs of the community at a time when it is under attack but also at a historic moment with the passage of the Civil Partnership Law.

The group hopes to break down stigma and discrimination against the LGBTQ community and extend an olive branch to those who had opposed the law. The foundation has welcomed the new legislation, which it believes can open the door for raising awareness and building bridges in the wider community.

“Our hope is that we move forward in unity and harmony, and work together to build a stronger, more united Cayman Islands,” said Noel Cayasso-Smith, the president and founder of the new charity.

Describing the law as monumental, Cayasso-Smith said it put the foundation in a position to start spreading general knowledge and understanding of its goals.

“The new law may not be perfect, but we understand how difficult it was to achieve this justice. It would be of a significant benefit to the general public to have the details of the new bill broken down and explained to mitigate the swell of confusion that surrounds it,” he said. “Going forward from this point… we seek to build bridges between our LGBTQ community and society at large.”

Despite some threats being directed against the event, the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation is holding a fundraiser on 26 September to raise money to help it provide essential services to the community, such as counselling for young people struggling with issues of sexual orientation and advice about safe-sex and healthy relationships.

The fundraiser is not exclusively for the LGBT+ community but for everyone who wants to support it. “The event will provide us the opportunity to share our plans to achieve equality, promote visibility, and improve the sexual and mental health prospects of the LGBTQ community in the Cayman Islands,” Cayasso-Smith said.

“It is open to everyone, gay or straight. There is no shame in being an ally to the cause,” he said. “Partners… will play a critical role in the success of this great initiative. This will set the tone for future years to establish an inclusive and healthy community for everyone to exist in without fear.”

Starting from scratch, the charity needs money for office space, information material, safe-sex packs, training opportunities, safe spaces and general overhead costs.