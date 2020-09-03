New bill aims to slow down home foreclosures

(CNS): The Law Reform Commission has issued the draft Registered Land (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for comment after consultations led to a bill that will slow down the foreclosure process and require lenders to engage with borrowers before taking people’s homes. The legislation, which had input from both the public and stakeholders, is the product of a detailed examination of the manner in which charges over land are regulated, officials said.

Growing concern about foreclosures led to the decision to re-draft the law, fuelled by anecdotal evidence which suggested that many more homes were being repossessed than government figures suggested, and in some cases very quickly, as well as pressure from pressure from MLAs.

The discussion paper that was circulated at the end of 2018 sought to consider whether reform of the law relating to the enforcement of charges over residential properties was necessary. The drafters pointed to the concerns about the number of foreclosure proceedings and the level of hardship experienced by the owners of residential property who have been affected.

A number of questions were raised, especially on the provisions dealing with the form of charges over land, the remedies of the chargee when the chargor defaults in payment, the manner in which the chargee’s power of sale is exercised, and the variation of the powers under the legislation.

The new bill now provides for a “Lending and Pre-action Protocol”, which is supported by a “Financial Circumstances Assessment Questionnaire”, both of which are intended to facilitate fairness and reasonableness between lender and borrower when seeking to resolve any matter of default in relation to a charge over land.

“The Protocol and Questionnaire seek to encourage greater pre-action engagement between lender and borrower before arriving at a decision to commence foreclosure proceedings or any other relevant action,” the drafters stated.