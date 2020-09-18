National Hurricane Center goes Greek with new storm

Source: National Hurricane Center

(CNS): No one could be in any doubt about how busy this hurricane season has been so far when the US National Hurricane Center tweeted on Friday, “Get out the Greek Alphabet” after Tropical Storm Wilfred used up the last of the season’s English alphabet name list, only to be followed by another storm within two hours in the northern Atlantic, near Portugal, which was dubbed Alpha.

Weather systems, storms and hurricanes are currently swirling all around the Atlantic, and while none of them pose a threat to the Cayman Islands, there are still two and a half months of the season left.

The only previous season in which all the English alphabet storm names were used up before it ended was 2005, but this year it has happened a month earlier than it did fifteen years ago.

Tropical Storm Alpha may be the first Greek letter name this season but it will not be the last, as TD 222 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become TS Beta this weekend.