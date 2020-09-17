MLAs to run independent parliament

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

(CNS): A bill that will see members of the Legislative Assembly manage the parliament themselves has been published on the government gazette ahead of its debate next month. The proposed law is designed to take away the management of the financial and day to day affairs of the political body from government and separate the staff from the civil service. Instead, a commission made up of MLAs will run the show.

The Legislative Assembly (Management) Bill calls for a commission that will be responsible for the running of the LA, including the budget and operational matters, and will establish the executive, management and administrative structure. In other words, rather like a statutory body or government company, the commission will directly employ the clerks, attendants and other staff, with the clerk of the Legislative Assembly becoming the chief officer.

The main goal is to enshrine the independence of what will eventually become the country’s parliament when, or if, the constitutional changes that were negotiated with the UK are implemented.

The concept of separating the affairs of the LA from the administrative arm of government has been supported by politicians for several years. The current speaker, McKeeva Bush, who returned to office last month despite facing criminal charges for assault, has been a long and vocal advocate of legislation to create real independence for the LA.

The law calls for a council to give power to the commission, which will be chaired by the speaker and include the premier and the leader of the opposition, along with three MLAs, who will be appointed in writing by the speaker based on the advice of the premier and the leader of the opposition, as well as the clerk of the Legislative Assembly.