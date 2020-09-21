Minister hopes no need to use $330M of credit

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): A consortium of local banks has been given the green light to supply the Cayman Islands Government with access to CI$330 million at a fixed interest rate of 3.25% and a flat arrangement fee of CI$2 million to put the line of credit in place. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said the bid from the consortium had been approved by the Public Procurement Committee and he was pleased to see the banks joining forces to work with government.

The CIG had sought access to CI$500 million, but despite the competitive rate offered, the consortium was the only bidder and had offered this lower sum.

“In the short-term to medium-term this will be sufficient,” McTaggart said. “This gives us a significant cushion to weather out the trials of COVID.” He noted that the government will draw upon this credit only when it is needed and only after government has exhausted its own reserves,

At Friday’s press briefing, the minister expressed confidence that government is very unlikely to touch the money before the end of this administration, but he said that if it became necessary next year, the new government would be able to seek a separate bid for the $170 million, as he would be asking the Legislative Assembly and the Foreign Office to approve the full CI$500 million in any event.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the economy, the government has been hanging on by using its cash reserves. With revenues falling dramatically and spending increasing, the administration is said to be running a deficit of around $25 million per month, which it is covering from money it has in the bank.

But it is clear that the government will need access to more cash in the coming months as public spending will be a significant factor in keeping the economy alive, given the collapse of tourism and other challenges that the ongoing pandemic is creating.

The minister said that if and when government uses any of this line of credit, it will be converted into a loan over 15 years.

Explaining the details, McTaggart said that CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank is the structuring and administrative agent for the consortium and is covering CI$94.3 million (US$115 million), while Butterfield, which is covering CI$117.26 million (US$143 million), and RBC, which is covering $30 million (US$30 million), acted as lead arrangers. Cayman National is also covering CI$94.3 million (US$115 million).

“The terms submitted in the bid are keenly competitive,” the minister said. “These facilities demonstrate that the Government of the Cayman Islands continues to be regarded as a high-quality sovereign, as is reflected in our Moody’s rating of Aa3.

“The Cayman Islands Government tender followed all required procurement guidelines. It is very pleasing to me that we are seeing local commercial banks come together and submit a single bid to the government of the Cayman Islands, thereby demonstrating their confidence in the government and the country as a whole. This is a win for government and a win for the people of the Cayman Islands,” McTaggart added.

Premier Alden McLaughlin claimed his government’s “strong fiscal management” and healthy surpluses had given the necessary buffer needed to help navigate this health crisis, and he echoed the minister’s sentiments that we would not need this money before the end of the second quarter next year. He said that if things went well with the global management of COVID-19 and, with the help of a vaccine, tourism bounced back, the CIG might never need to touch the money at all.

McLaughlin described it as an “insurance policy” and said that formal approval will be sought by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and then an appropriation bill will be taken to the Legislative Assembly. “This appropriation will include the possible CI$330 million loan under this line of credit as well as provide the ability of government to borrow an additional sum up to CI$170 million, if it becomes necessary,” he said.

At the expiration of the 18-month line of credit, any amount advanced and unpaid money will be converted to a 15-year, fixed interest rate amortising loan. Both the line of credit and the long-term loan are priced at 3.25% per annum, which is the current prime rate offered by local banks.

It if is used it will be to cover government’s increased expenditure to support the vulnerable and business entities across the Islands that have experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

The finance minister said there were no specific plans to use it to expand the public sector and create more jobs to help those in need but he said that across the civil service many departments have been approved to hire staff where necessary. But ramping up the civil service in any appreciable numbers would have to be a decision for Cabinet, he said.

He noted that if “you start to ramp up the numbers, when things do get better, it’s hard to take them down when those issues get dealt with”.



