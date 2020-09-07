Miller: Time to focus on real problems

Ezzard Miller in the LA

(CNS): The independent member for North Side, Ezzard Miller, is urging Caymanians to put the now implemented Civil Partnership Law behind them and come together to address the real problems undermining society. Miller said sexual orientation was never a source of widespread contention but there are real threats to the community, such as social and domestic violence, child abuse and mental health issuess that need our focus.

“It is time now to put this partnership issue behind us and move forward in the traditional Caymanian spirit of tolerance, harmony and unity. In the process, I am sure we will find common ground to work together in the best interest of the Cayman Islands,” Miller said in a statement Monday. “The truth is sexual orientation has never been a source of widespread public contention over the years. Most of us believe in the Christian value of refraining from standing in judgement of decisions people may make in their private lives.”

Miller spoke about the need for tolerance and unity and to find common ground to address the real social issue of concern to most people.

“As we move past this inevitable benchmark… I trust and pray that the population can now unite and work together to alleviate the many social problems facing these beloved islands we call home,” Miller said. “I call on the whole community to channel our energies into collaborating on overcoming some of the threats to the peace and harmony of our community.”

Miller pointed to issues such as the increasing incidence of social and domestic violence, child abuse and mental health-based disputes dominating the news in recent times.

“I encourage all of us as individuals, institutions, businesses and government to move towards more concerted partnerships in devising and supporting comprehensive programmes to halt the progression of these trends and to bring healing, tolerance and harmony to our communities.”

Miller, who was the only non-government member of the Legislative Assembly to support the Domestic Partnership Bill, said he had supported the principle of civil unions for ten years as he had come to the realisation that the introduction of this legislation is not as inconsistent with the concerns and ethics of the Christian community as some people think.

He said the law protects the definition of marriage between a man and woman and safeguards the rights of marriage officers and the churches not to perform same-sex unions. He said the bill provides “the same benefits for same-sex couples as for heterosexual couples, a goal that must be logically shared by many people with a sense of fairness, regardless of their religious persuasion”.

The four-term member who is well known for his knowledge on parliamentary rules and the Constitution, said he supported the governor’s move to pass the bill because of the “inescapable local and international obligations” that the law has addressed and because of the gains for the churches in the new law.

Miller is understood to have been the only MLA on the opposition benches who took time to submit suggested changes to the bill, some of which, he said, were accepted and “have found their way into the final legislation”.