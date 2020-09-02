Miller calls on premier to remove speaker

Speaker McKeeva Bush takes part in a public ceremony in May

(CNS): The return of House Speaker McKeeva Bush to his high office sets a terrible example, MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) said Wednesday, as he called on Premier Alden McLaughlin to remove him. The independent member asked when “enough will be enough” regarding this speaker and his behaviour since his appointment, which has eroded the esteem that goes with the prestigious office.

Miller noted that even the lowest grade public servant is suspended from their job when they are charged with a crime until the case has been resolved. It was a terrible precedent to allow the speaker, who is “at the pinnacle” of public service and leadership, to return to the chair when he is facing four charges in relation to a violent and drunken incident at a beach bar.

“How is it that this most senior public servant is allowed to waltz out of office on some undefined leave of absence based on his own claims of needing to deal with mental health issues and then waltz back in again before his case is heard without any explanations?” Miler asked, saying this was the question the premier needed to answer.

Miller, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee and has always held that the dignity and rules of the Legislative Assembly are important, said he had been led to believe by the premier that Bush would not be returning to the speaker’s chair or even the Chamber of the House until the assault charges against him had made their way through the courts and a verdict rendered.

Miller had called for a special meeting of the LA back in March in order to debate a no-confidence vote in Bush and elect a new speaker. In order for such a meeting to be called if government is not willing, seven MLAs must be in support. When Kenneth Bryan (GTC) refused to support the call because he claimed Bush had not been charged, the idea was scuppered.

McLaughlin has also argued, based on advice from the attorney general, that there can be no debate on the issue in the Legislative Assembly because Bush’s case remains sub judice. But Miller pointed out that the case is in Summary Court and will be heard by a magistrate and not by a jury.

If the court would be influenced by a debate about removing Bush from his job as a result of the charges, why wouldn’t it be influenced by the failure to suspend him and allow him to return to the speaker’s chair, Miller queried. “By allowing the speaker to return, the message to the court is that the Legislative Assembly believes Bush has done nothing, which can also be argued is influencing the court,” he said.

Despite the premier’s claims that it is down to the wider parliament to remove Bush, Miller said that it was the job of the government who nominated him for the post; it was their majority that ensured he got the chair and so it is for the government to remove him.

He said that “as one member alone” he could “do nothing but make my disgust known”, except by only entering the Legislative Assembly “in order to make a contribution and do the necessary work”, implying that at the next sitting he will boycott the ceremonial entrance of the speaker and not enter the Chamber until business is underway.

Miller explained that the rules of parliament prevent him from raising the issue on the floor because the speaker cannot be challenged without a no-confidence vote. “I should not be the only member speaking out on this,” he said, as he urged the premier to remove Bush.

It is unlikely that anyone in government will speak out against Bush since he and the one remaining CDP member, Captain Eugene Ebanks, are important to maintaining the coalition. However, members of the opposition have also been uncharacteristically silent, a point that has not missed in the public domain and has been raised by CNS readers and on social media.

Since information about a potential coup circulated, which suggested that opposition members had been in discussions with Bush and other government members about a no-confidence motion in the premier, the opposition has said nothing about the speaker’s return. The opposition members, Bush and two ministers allegedly discussed what could be done to prevent the governor giving his assent to the Domestic Partnership Bill, including via a political coup.

The opposition has since been silent on Bush’s decision to return to work, missing a glaring opportunity to gain political capital, given public sentiment on the matter.