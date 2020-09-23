McLean dismisses constitutional loss

Opposition Leader Arden McLean addresses the LA, with Anthony Eden behind him

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean has said that Premier Alden McLaughlin should stop “crying” about the constitutional loss and get on with the people’s work. McLean took aim at both the premier and the governor on Wednesday, when he said the government should be focusing on the losses of the people, not a constitutional issue that would not have made any difference anyway.

McLean dismissed his own and other MLAs’ part in undermining the constitutional deal with the UK government that would have seen the removal of section 81, which allows the governor to pass laws directly for the Cayman Islands. Governor Martyn Roper confirmed last week that this section would be retained because he was forced to use it when legislators failed to pass what became the Civil Partnership lLaw last month.

He also dismissed the significance of the UK’s decision to hold onto the reserved powers for the governor, suggesteding the UK would do what it wanted in any event.

“It is clear that whether section 81 was removed or not, it would not matter to the UK Government as their recent actions on the Internal Market Bill relating to Brexit show that they have no regard for their international obligations,” McLean said in a press release. “It is self-evident that the UK will always do what is in their best interests and that this governor is here to do what is in the UK’s best interests.”

McLean said McLaughlin should learn from the governor and do what is in the best interests of the Caymanian people and the Cayman Islands. He questioned what the premier was doing about the loss of their quality of life, such as a high cost of living, the lost productivity from being stuck in traffic, the loss of health from the stressful environment, the lost school days for children and the lost opportunities for Caymanians, who he said were discriminated against in the workforce.

However, although McLean expressed concern about workplace discrimination against Caymanians, he has support the discrimination against the LGBT+ Caymanian community. He led the charge by the opposition to block the government’s bill to introduce lawful partnerships for same-sex couples, which, as well as allowing the discrimination against them, placed the Legislative Assembly on the wrong side of the law.

McLean went on to say, that he and the premier “work in the Legislative Assembly, not a day-care centre”, a point the voting public is likely to hope all 19 members recognise next May.