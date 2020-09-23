McLean dismisses constitutional loss
(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean has said that Premier Alden McLaughlin should stop “crying” about the constitutional loss and get on with the people’s work. McLean took aim at both the premier and the governor on Wednesday, when he said the government should be focusing on the losses of the people, not a constitutional issue that would not have made any difference anyway.
McLean dismissed his own and other MLAs’ part in undermining the constitutional deal with the UK government that would have seen the removal of section 81, which allows the governor to pass laws directly for the Cayman Islands. Governor Martyn Roper confirmed last week that this section would be retained because he was forced to use it when legislators failed to pass what became the Civil Partnership lLaw last month.
He also dismissed the significance of the UK’s decision to hold onto the reserved powers for the governor, suggesteding the UK would do what it wanted in any event.
“It is clear that whether section 81 was removed or not, it would not matter to the UK Government as their recent actions on the Internal Market Bill relating to Brexit show that they have no regard for their international obligations,” McLean said in a press release. “It is self-evident that the UK will always do what is in their best interests and that this governor is here to do what is in the UK’s best interests.”
McLean said McLaughlin should learn from the governor and do what is in the best interests of the Caymanian people and the Cayman Islands. He questioned what the premier was doing about the loss of their quality of life, such as a high cost of living, the lost productivity from being stuck in traffic, the loss of health from the stressful environment, the lost school days for children and the lost opportunities for Caymanians, who he said were discriminated against in the workforce.
However, although McLean expressed concern about workplace discrimination against Caymanians, he has support the discrimination against the LGBT+ Caymanian community. He led the charge by the opposition to block the government’s bill to introduce lawful partnerships for same-sex couples, which, as well as allowing the discrimination against them, placed the Legislative Assembly on the wrong side of the law.
McLean went on to say, that he and the premier “work in the Legislative Assembly, not a day-care centre”, a point the voting public is likely to hope all 19 members recognise next May.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Please, please, please: if this bunch of soldier crabs run again, let us agree to vote them out. Two terms should be the maximum allowed; at this point, the law of diminishing return applies to Mac, Eden, Arden, and a couple others. Go fish, plant cassava, mind your grandchildren – I don’t care, just don’t legislate anymore.
He has spent months ‘crying’ about a constituitonal issue himself.
Perfect representative for the morally challenged Ignorants who can only think of themselves to survive.
As a younger man, I was a sculptor, a painter, and a musician. There was just one problem: I wasn’t very good. As a matter of fact, I was dreadful. I finally came to the frustrating conclusion that I had taste and style, but not talent. I knew my limitations.
We all have our limitations. Fortunately, I discovered that taste and style were commodities that people desired.
What I am saying is: Mr, McLean, know your limitations. You are a moron.
So please Mr McLean, go and do something more suited to your intellect and achievements.
I do hope hes going to take his own advice. What peoples business has his group undertaken or achieved these past almost 4 years?
Wait till he starts telling you his CUC stories. He is stuck in the dark ages.
The bumbling Opposition strikes again.
He getting dismissed in May himself
Mr. Mclean is gone past his sell by date. He knows this. He is doing everything he can to hold onto power as he believes that he should be the next premier by default.
What a waste….
There is a true saying that empty vessels make the most noise.
Arden McLean is living proof!
This is the most sensible thing Arden McLean has said as leader of the opposition
Arden McLean is right and interprets the law with excellence despite the absence of a constitutional or human rights lawyer by his side.
The UK will always maintain section 81 in the constitution of all OTs giving governor’s reserved powers that execute the interest of the UK.This will end with independence.Untill such time, expect the best, but look for the worst from the UK.
What an embarrassment to the islands. Ignorant, rude and uneducated . He just cannot see the damage he is doing , or maybe he can and doesn’t care. Let’s vote this fool out .
True, and would that it were so easy. Alas, MLAs don’t get voted out, or that room would have been emptied months ago. They get voted in and stay there; attend occasionally over four years, while milking a personal retirement plan. The trick is not voting in a loser, because hopefully, someone better-suited and mentally-equipped is running in the district. Adroit is a reach. The selections are poor because of passive voters that don’t bother to amend the flawed and biased Elections Law. Once again, we’re mobilizing our awareness too late and already doomed to another four years of crooks and schemers.
I agree wholeheartedly with your comment. Arden and the likes of him have done little to improve the lives of their constituents.
Maybe, a reduction in MLAs’ salaries will keep the wanna get rich people out of the LA 2021.