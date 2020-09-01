Man seriously injured in another stabbing

Scene of stabbing on 31 August

(CNS): A man is currently in hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times during a fight Monday afternoon. The man was reportedly found at an open lot on Sound Way, George Town, at about 5pm but it is not clear where the stabbing actually took place. The victim and his assailant are said to be known to each other though police have not yet made any arrests.

In a release about the stabbing, police said that the suspect left the scene before officers arrived at the location. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries, though he is now said to be stable.

The incident follows the murder of another man in The Strand Shopping Centre car park at the weekend after he was also stabbed in a violent altercation.

This latest violent incident is now under investigation by George Town CID and anyone with any information is asked to call 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.