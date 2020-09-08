Man charged over machete attack

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from George Town has been charged with wounding, common assault and damage to property in connection with an incident of violence last Sunday. Police were called to a report of an assault at an address near the junction of West Bay Road and Eastern Avenue in George Town. A woman and a man had been attacked by another man they both knew who was armed with a machete.

While the woman appeared to have escaped any serious injuries, the male victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by private vehicle, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the machete wounds. He was later released. Police did not say when the suspect was arrested but he has since been charged and was due to appear in court today, 8 September.