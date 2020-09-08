LGBT+ group ‘disgusted’ by legal aid grant

(CNS): Colours Cayman, the first non-profit organisation in the country to represent the LGBT+ community, has said its members were “disgusted” that government has granted legal aid to a member of a conservative Christian association challenging the implementation of the Civil Partnerships Law by Governor Martyn Roper. The LGBT+ group said the action is doomed to failure and “any review of the governor’s actions would be futile and a waste of the public’s money”.

The governor gave his assent to the CP law on Friday because the Legislative Assembly failed to pass the bill in July. However, a legal aid application to challenge this action has been granted to Kattina Anglin.

“Ultimately, we’re disgusted by the Cayman Islands Government’s decision to financially assist an effort that has no hope of gaining any ground,” Colours stated, noting the numerous legal hurdles standing in the way of any legal challenges to the governor’s action.

MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) has also said that the challenge is futile. Speaking to CNS last week, he pointed out that section 31 of the Constitution very clearly and unequivocally prohibits any judicial inquiry of the governor’s decisions if they come directly from the UK government on behalf of the Queen.

Section 31(4) states: “Notwithstanding the jurisdiction of the courts in respect of functions exercised by the Governor, the question of whether or not the Governor has in any matter complied with any instructions addressed to him or her by or on behalf of Her Majesty shall not be inquired into in any court.”

Given that the governor was ordered to use his reserved powers to implement the law by the UK, no legal action could succeed, Miller noted.

Colours Cayman’s legal advisers also supported that view, adding that the Cayman Islands is a constitutional democracy with a codified written Constitution and not a parliamentary based democracy. “This means the Legislative Assembly and the premier have a legal duty to act in accordance with the Constitution, regardless of the will of the people who elect them,” Colours said in a statement.

When legislators voted down government’s bill for domestic partnerships that would have addressed the constitutional breach of human rights and fulfilled the appeal court’s direction, they triggered an unprecedented constitutional crisis. Therefore, the UK instructed the governor, under section 31(2) of the Constitution of the Cayman Islands, to use his reserved powers

“This instruction is not reviewable by any court,” Colours legal advisers said, in agreement with Miller.

The governor also acted under his constitutional duty to ensure that Cayman complies with the UK’s international obligation under the European Convention on Human Rights, especially considering that the legislators had stated publicly that they would not comply.

The Cayman Islands is not independent and the UK retains the constitutional ability to step in and secure good governance for the territories. The British government still has unlimited powers to legislate in the Cayman Islands as it deems fit, regardless of any diplomatic assurances about devolved responsibility that UK governors and overseas territory ministers have given over the years.

Miller also noted that the proposed package that Premier Alden McLaughlin and he had negotiated with the UK when Miller was opposition leader, which was all but agreed until this issue arose, had not only included the removal of section 81, which allows the UK to legislate directly for Cayman via the governor, but also parts of section 31 that bar judicial review of directly implemented laws.

However, the governor has already made clear that elements of that package, especially the removal of section 81, are now under review.