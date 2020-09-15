Late night hot-spot struggles with drunks

(CNS): The manager of Bananas Bar has admitted that she and her team are struggling with drunken would-be patrons converging at their location early in the morning, as they are one of the few very late night spots in George Town. During the annual meeting of the Liquor Licensing Board on Monday, the police pointed out that this bar takes up a lot of resources and has raised significant concerns about the violence there.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said that the police had reached the point where they “expected people to be stabbed, shot or killed” in the parking lot at Bananas every Friday night. He said he was concerned about the weapons that are reportedly getting inside the bar as well as those who are armed outside the bar, which has become the most concerning late night hot-spot.

While Walton commended the management for their cooperation with the RCIPS, the fact remained that the nightclub is causing a major safety and security problem.

The manager said the problems were coming from the drunks that she was not allowing inside. After they are prevented from entering they continue to hang around outside, she said, explaining that she is the one calling the police to report the fights and the troubles.

The manager said she could not have everybody drunk inside the bar. “It is very difficult,” she told the board. “And when we try not to let them in, they start a fight outside.”

Bananas currently has a nightclub licence but the manager and owners were at the meeting, not only to change the licensees, but also to apply for a change to the licence and return to being a regular bar, and hopefully attract a different clientele. The manager said the problems had grown for Bananas because when the rest of the bars close down in George Town, everyone heads for that bar, but before 2am the place is almost empty.

The former chair of the board, Mitchell Welds, appearing on behalf of the landlord, said that there had been some miscommunication and asked the board to defer the matter so that he could consult with the landlord over the change in the status of the licence.

However, the board pointed out that the person who has the interest is the holder of the liquor licence, not the landlord.