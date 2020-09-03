Killing part of a string of crimes

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown

(CNS): The murder of Recardo Lionel Pars on Saturday morning in the car park of The Strand Shopping Centre was the culmination of a series of crimes that the police are still trying to string together. The RCIPS has confirmed that, as well as the murder, a stabbing which led to wounding charges against a George Town man in court yesterday, at least one other assault and a collision on the West Bay road all happened about the same time at the same location.

The police are still trying to establish exactly what happened during what appears to have been a major fight. “The incidents each led into the other, and different persons became involved at different times,” an RCIPS spokesperson told CNS.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the Criminal Investigation Department made a video appeal for witnesses on Monday, but the RCIPS said Thursday that no witnesses had come forward to support the video footage, posted on social media anonymously, of what appears to be the moment that Pars was stabbed, as well as other footage of the night’s violence.

Lansdown said that there were at least 30 to 40 people in the area at the time this string of crime was occurring. “The whole incident is going to require quite some unravelling to determine the sequence of events, what has happened, who’s responsible for what activities,” DS Lansdown said at the weekend, according to the Cayman Compass.

“We know there were a number of people down there. It was a big scene. There was a lot of blood. There was a lot of debris left behind – people’s clothing, some shoes. We need to find out what’s happened,” he added.

A George Town man who was arrested on suspicion of Pars’ murder remains in custody but has not yet been charged.