Key watchdog job in dispute

Sharon Roulstone

(CNS): Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston has said that her office is in discussions with Sharon Roulstone after confirming that the former WORC director has not returned to her job there. Roulstone was seconded to WORC weeks after she was appointed as deputy ombudsman, but since the two-year transfer ended this summer, Roulstone has not been allowed to return. Following inquiries by CNS about Roulstone, Hermiston said, “We are currently in discussions regarding her position. Ms Roulstone is on the payroll of the Office of the Ombudsman and is being paid.”

CNS has learned from sources close to the matter that Roulstone wished to return to the job after leaving WORC but has not been given a start date.

In February 2018, less than a month after she was appointed to the Office of the Ombudsman to handle complaints about the civil service, Roulstone was seconded to the National Human Resources Department, later renamed the Workforce Opportunity and Residency Cayman (WORC), to head up the new department.

While Roulstone was in the director’s post at WORC, her job at the ombudsman’s office was filled by a Canadian, Ted Myles. Hermiston explained that he was “recruited to back-fill” the period that Roulstone was on secondment. “The term of his contract of employment was completed and he has returned home to Canada,” she said, noting that no one is acting in this role.

Hermiston said that Myles was working on a “part-time consultancy basis in order to ensure that we continue to provide our usual efficient and effective service in this transitional period.” The complaints division is currently headed by Hermiston herself, with part-time support from this consultant, she said.

However, CNS understands that most of the ombudsman’s team has been working from home during the pandemic and reporting directly to Myles on all cases during regular, more than twice weekly, Zoom sessions.

The ombudsman did not divulge the consultancy fee, which was paid in addition to the salary being paid to Roulstone, who is said to be ready, willing and able to go back to the job.

The treatment of Roulstone, who was not given an opportunity to continue serving at WORC and is now apparently being blocked from her substantive post at the ombudsman’s office, has caused concern among some members of the public who believe that a competent, qualified Caymanian is being marginalized over what may be political motivations.

Roulstone, whose sister, Shirley Roulstone, sued government over the people-initiated referendum on the cruise port project, is a qualified attorney who ran for office at the last election as an independent.

CNS has contacted Roulstone for comment and we are awaiting a response.