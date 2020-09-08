Jobless tourism workers invited to open house

(CNS): As the future of tourism in Cayman remains uncertain as a result of the impact of COVID-19, local workers in the once thriving sector who are now jobless were invited to an open house session that began on Tuesday and continues Wednesday at the Marriott hotel. The two-day event is aimed at getting people registered with government’s job agency, WORC, and matching them with the few jobs that are still available in the sector.

While staycations and local patronage of bars, restaurants and attractions have prevented a complete collapse, the future of hospitality remains bleak. Even if the borders open next month, as government has suggested, it is clear that visitors to Cayman for the rest of this year will be counted in the hundreds rather than the tens of thousands that the sector was enjoying pre-COVID.

Government has tried to prop up the sector by re-tooling and retraining workers, helping businesses transition to serve the domestic economy, and guaranteeing loans, but there are concerns that these plans remain vague and government needs to outline in more concrete terms what it plans to do about the borders and how the return of visitors will be facilitated.