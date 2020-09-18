Isolation trial begins as new COVID-19 case emerges

(CNS): From 395 tests carried over the last day, one positive case of COVID-19 emerged in an asymptomatic traveller in quarantine, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Friday. None of the first 29 people taking part in the home-isolation pilot programme who were tested on arrival from the British Airways flight yesterday were positive. Dr Lee said things went well with the trial airport PCR testing but it revealed a need to keep up staff training.

Speaking at the COVID-19 update briefing, the CMO explained that, given how contagious this coronavirus is, infection prevention and control is paramount. He said he believed that there were lessons to be learned from the process last night and the teams involved would be going through a debriefing process on Monday.

“It was a big day yesterday,” he said regarding the first go-around of the test. “Infection prevention and control is absolutely paramount… Because this disease is so highly infectious, it’s the key to success. One of the things I noticed yesterday is that we need to continue our training of everybody that’s involved in this process to make sure they understand how to protect themselves and how to protect other people from the transmission of this virus… there are certainly a lot of lessons to be learned from yesterday… in order to improve.”

Dr Lee noted that Cayman is able to turn around PCR testing very quickly, there is no need to acquire any of the new rapid test kits. He had all of the test results for those in this pilot by yesterday evening.

Those taking part taken in the new home-isolation were taken in their household groups by taxi to their locations, where the geofencing parameters were set on their wristbands by the new team of mobile compliance officers.

These 29 people will now stay locked down for 14 days, after which they will be retested and cleared to resume normal life if they are negative or locked down for several more days if they test positive.

In the meantime they will be watched over by the monitoring team under the Department of Safety and Communications. Dr Tasha Garcia-Ebanks, who is heading up the monitoring team, explained that there are currently eight people on shifts monitoring the households 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via technology and random checks, to ensure that they are sticking to the isolation rules and that they are getting the support they need.

Should any of the individuals breach the parameters or if visitors are permitted at the homes, the police will be called. In addition to potential fines or even imprisonment, the individuals will be taken to government mandated quarantine for round-the-clock supervised lockdown. But Dr Garcia-Ebanks noted the need to help and support returning travellers to get through the isolation period so that they will not need to break the rules.

During this test run other government employees will be trying out the wristsbands and running various tests on the security and alert system. Dr Garcia-Ebanks said that the aim over the next two weeks is to work out exactly what resources will be needed to manage larger numbers of people, and the monitoring team will be expected to grow.

Cayman has 200 test wristbands ready for use and another 1,000 have arrived in preparation for 1 October. While the first arrivals on the test run were not charged for the quarantine process, when the border opens on 1 October travellers are likely to be charged around $200 for the entire isolation protocol.

Check back to CNS for more on government’s line of credit, constitutional change and potential resort bubbles next week.