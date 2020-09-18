Isolation breachers could be jailed
(CNS): As government began its pilot quarantine programme, which allows some arriving passengers to isolate at home rather than in government facilities in face of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have confirmed that anyone who breaches the isolation rules could go to jail for six months. Two sets of public health regulations were published on Friday to facilitate the phased reopening of borders from 1 October, making it an offence for those in isolation to permit another person to visit them.
However, there are exceptions to the new rules for those with written permission from the Ministry of Health. Food, grocery and medication delivery services are permitted, but those delivering cannot enter the premises where people are quarantined or have contact with the residents.
The regulations also stipulate that in multi-dwelling premises, such as condominiums or apartment buildings, these restrictions do not apply beyond the residence in which those in isolation are being quarantined.
The regulations provide for a fine up to $1,000 as well as imprisonment for up to six months if anyone contravenes the new rules.
Officials confirmed that in the trial run for the new system, which began Thursday evening with the arrival of a British Airways flight from London, 29 people from twelve households were selected to take part in the “quarantine in residence programme”.
“All participating travellers went home to an empty isolation accommodation,” officials said in a release, explaining that during the trial these arriving passengers will not be quarantined with members of their household already here. “None have household members on-island isolating with them.”
Government has said that a multi-agency public sector team has been working for several weeks to develop what was described as a safe and effective quarantine process that is reinforced by monitoring technology and other safeguards, such as regular check-ins. The objective has been to create a multi-layered process that offers as much protection as is possible to the wider Cayman Islands community.
The process includes a PCR COVID-19 test at the airport for passengers on arrival. It is not clear, however, if those who test positive will be allowed to remain in home isolation or whether they will be required to go a government facility.
The revisions to the Public Health Regulations followed Cabinet approval of the team’s pre-launch testing proposals. A bill to increase penalties for breaches of these regulations is set to be considered at the upcoming meeting of the Legislative Assembly.
See The Control of Covid-19 (No.2) Regulations, 2020 which facilitate the potential for travellers to quarantine at home, under the direction of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) on the Government Gazette along with the Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19 (Partial Lifting of Restrictions) (No.4) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 that clarify the requirements for home quarantine and how these will be enforced.
Category: Health, health and safety
I hope our Ministers are the first to step forward and take the Covid vax.
Surprise! Just the beginning. Seig Heil!
The words could, maybe and might be need to be replaced with “Will Be” in any policy government drafts. This flimsy legislation leaves too much room for multiple standards and leniency based on ones class, race, family name, political, social and religious affiliations.
Agree! That’s the way Cayman rolls..”could, maybe, might. No Rules just subjective nights. Another Cayman ID10Ten failure
Warned for prosecution or actual prison?
Both, and torture as well.
But personal trainers are OK, right?
Prison? Pull the other one…
This will make it work. As well as things can work on Cayman.
Yeah right. How many curfew breakers are currently incarcerated?
I’ll take the sex months please.
United Nations HumanRights
Office of the High Commissioners
COVID-19 not an excuse for unlawful deprivation of liberty – UN expert group on arbitrary detention.
In its newly adopted Deliberation No. 11, the expert group establishes a set of guidelines to prevent arbitrary deprivation of liberty during public health emergencies, stressing that any control measures “must be publicly declared, be strictly proportionate to the threat, be the least intrusive means to protect public health and imposed only while the emergency lasts”.
Moreover, “the States should urgently ❗️ review the existing cases of deprivation of liberty across all detention settings to determine whether the detention is still justified as necessary❗️ and proportionate❗️ in the prevailing context of the COVID-19 pandemic”, experts say.
States should refrain from holding persons of 60 years and older, pregnant women and women that are breastfeeding, persons with underlying health conditions as well as persons with disabilities, in places of deprivation of liberty where the risk to their physical and mental integrity and life is heightened.
Necessity and proportionality of the deprivation of liberty
✔️ Moreover, even the lawful deprivation of liberty may still be arbitrary if such detention is not strictly necessary ❗️or a proportionate❗️measure in pursuance of a legitimate aim. In particular, States must be mindful that detention that initially ❗️satisfied the requirements of necessity and proportionality may no longer be justified insofar as the circumstances may have changed significantly.
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=25876&LangID=E
CNS The imprisonment of sex months doesn’t seem too bad. (Paragraph 4)
CNS: Thanks! A Friday afternoon oops.
I think some people will go for sex months 😬
People who they infected will Die! Who Gives a frigging shit about their legal consequences? Where ya damn Mask Caymanians!
Surely you mean there is a extremely minute chance someone will die. Odds far less than driving around this island!
The regulations provide for a fine up to $1,000 as well as imprisonment for up to sex months if anyone contravenes the new rules.
Sex months? Is that dependent on Jon-Jon’s full moon? Sign me up!!!!
CNS: Oops! Corrected now. Thanks!
Insufficient Sun Exposure Has Become a Real Public Health Problem
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7400257/
True, obese people sitting around inside with the AC on is the real health problem.
Doctors still tell people to avoid sun and wear sunscreen. Or take statins for you “elevated”cholesterol when sunlight would take care of your cholesterol by sulfating it.
Cayman residents are very lucky to live on sunny islands with beautiful beaches.
It is not an indoor quarantine that needed but plenty of beach time.