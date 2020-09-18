Isolation breachers could be jailed

HSA Public Health staff at ORIA

(CNS): As government began its pilot quarantine programme, which allows some arriving passengers to isolate at home rather than in government facilities in face of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have confirmed that anyone who breaches the isolation rules could go to jail for six months. Two sets of public health regulations were published on Friday to facilitate the phased reopening of borders from 1 October, making it an offence for those in isolation to permit another person to visit them.

However, there are exceptions to the new rules for those with written permission from the Ministry of Health. Food, grocery and medication delivery services are permitted, but those delivering cannot enter the premises where people are quarantined or have contact with the residents.

The regulations also stipulate that in multi-dwelling premises, such as condominiums or apartment buildings, these restrictions do not apply beyond the residence in which those in isolation are being quarantined.

The regulations provide for a fine up to $1,000 as well as imprisonment for up to six months if anyone contravenes the new rules.

Officials confirmed that in the trial run for the new system, which began Thursday evening with the arrival of a British Airways flight from London, 29 people from twelve households were selected to take part in the “quarantine in residence programme”.

“All participating travellers went home to an empty isolation accommodation,” officials said in a release, explaining that during the trial these arriving passengers will not be quarantined with members of their household already here. “None have household members on-island isolating with them.”

Government has said that a multi-agency public sector team has been working for several weeks to develop what was described as a safe and effective quarantine process that is reinforced by monitoring technology and other safeguards, such as regular check-ins. The objective has been to create a multi-layered process that offers as much protection as is possible to the wider Cayman Islands community.

The process includes a PCR COVID-19 test at the airport for passengers on arrival. It is not clear, however, if those who test positive will be allowed to remain in home isolation or whether they will be required to go a government facility.

The revisions to the Public Health Regulations followed Cabinet approval of the team’s pre-launch testing proposals. A bill to increase penalties for breaches of these regulations is set to be considered at the upcoming meeting of the Legislative Assembly.