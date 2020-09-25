HRC breaks silence as CP law comes into effect

(CNS): Local same-sex couples will finally be able to have their relationships legally recognised next week and gain access to similar rights afforded to married couples. The Civil Partnership Regulations have been gazetted and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has confirmed that the civil service will be ready to take applications. Following that announcement, the Human Rights Commission finally broken its silence on the hate speech which has proliferated in response to the new law.

In its statement the constitutional commission, whose remit includes protecting all members of the community against discrimination and upholding their rights, explained that freedom of expression is guaranteed under section 11 of the Constitution, but that it is a qualified right. The HRC said it must be balanced against the rights and interests of others.

While the commission fell short of condemning what has clearly been hate speech against the LGBT+ community, as it described “escalated tensions” over the law, it noted that non-discrimination is a fundamental principle of human rights.

“It is imperative that both individually and collectively we remain mindful and conscious of our speech and our actions to ensure that hate and discrimination does not erode the social fabric of our democratic culture,” the HRC said.

The regulations were approved by the governor in partnership with the premier. With their publication and the implementation of the law, from Monday, 28 September, civil registrars and civil partnership officers can be appointed, and couples can apply to register their relationship and begin to set dates for their partnership ceremonies.

The regulations describe how to apply for a civil partnership licence and the criteria for the appointment of civil registrars, deputies to civil registrars and civil partnership officers, as well as the fees that will be charged by or on behalf of the registrars. Access to the Civil Partnership Register is also outlined.

DG Manderson said the civil service had completed the work necessary to implement the law, and that forms and guidance for people seeking a civil partnerships and those who want to become officers who can formalise civil partnerships can be found on CIG’s General Registry website.