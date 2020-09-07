Holness to be sworn in for 3rd time

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness

(CNS): The leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Andrew Holness, will be sworn in for the third time as the country’s prime minister on Monday afternoon following his party’s landslide victory last week. Holness is expected to deliver an address outlining his government’s plans for the next term at the ceremony, which will be streamed live at 3pm. Only a small audience will be present as Jamaica is facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Pundits suggest that this is now the biggest challenge of his political career. During the campaign the JLP focused rebuilding the economy from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Holness is now being urged to set out the plan for the recovery from COVID-19.

The center-right JLP won 49 of the 63 seats in Parliament, the largest victory margin since the 1980s.

In the wake of his emphatic win, Premier Alden McLaughlin sent his congratulations from the Cayman Islands.

“I applaud Prime Minister Holness, the Jamaica Labour Party and the Leader of the Opposition Peter Phillips and the People’s National Party for running a fair and peaceful election. I’m sure it has not been easy campaigning and getting the population to come out to the polls when a pandemic such as COVID is at large in the community,” McLaughlin said.

“The Cayman Islands and Jamaica have strong connections that have endured over the decades. I and my Government look forward to continue working together with Prime Minister Holness and his team for the mutual benefit of our countries and I look forward to once again meeting with him in person when we are able,” he added.