Historic land records must be released

Grand Cayman in the 1970s (Photo courtesy of Ernest Moody)

(CNS): The Lands and Survey department has been ordered to release records showing how one decision was made during the Cayman Islands’ cadastral survey in the 1970s over land ownership. In what could turn out to be an important case for local families who believe land was wrongly taken from them, the Office of the Ombudsman rejected all of the claims by officials to prevent the release of these original documents.

The time for anyone to challenge the land claims and final adjudication made regarding ownership, which led to the creation of the current land register, has long since passed. But this decision will offer some insight for this applicant and other families who want to know how and why land was lost and perhaps raise the issue for public debate.

The ombudsman’s office said that documents that relate to the original claims when the Land Register was first created have traditionally not been made available.

In defense of its refusal of an freedom of information request, Lands and Survey had argued that the release of such information would “undermine the entire system of land registration”, prejudicing the effective conduct of public affairs and lead to the unreasonable disclosure of personal information.

But Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston dismissed all the arguments put forward by L&S because it had failed to justify them. The department provided no convincing evidence that making the records public would lead to a collapse of the land registration system.

Deputy Ombudsman Jan Liebaers, who deals directly with FOI, explained, “The very essence of Cayman’s FOI Law is the assumption that a government record is a public record unless there is a valid reason to legally withhold it. We could find no such reason in this case.”

In the decision the ombudsman noted how the Lands and Survey department remains concerned that showing these historical records could shake the “certainty to absolute ownership of property promulgated under section 23 of the Registered Land Law”.

Although the freedom of information law is very clear that public authorities cannot refuse an applicant on the basis of what they might do with the information, L&S was nevertheless preoccupied in its arguments about this issue.

The applicant was clear that he believed that the records will show that land was wrongly take from his great-grandfather. However, the door closed on legal challenges decades ago, so whatever the applicant learns will not change the ownership of the land today but will clearly offer answers. The office stated that the release of the records would reinforce government’s accountability, public participation and transparency.

But L&S still asserted that the disclosure would undermine the full “indefeasible and valid ownership” because the applicant might call into question the original registration and challenge the ownership.

Hermiston said that regardless of the record’s current legal relevance, the use that the applicant may make of the claim file was not under consideration. “The question of what value the claim file might or might not have to a member of the public is not a relevant basis for restricting access,” she wrote in her final decision.

In this case the applicant believes that the land was misappropriated several decades ago, and “in that context wishes to find out about the circumstances that led to the various changes in ownership of particular parcels over time. The responsive record may help clarify that question,” Hermiston added.

CNS has spoken with the applicant in this case and is well aware of the long battle the family has had over land in East End. He told us that, like many families at the time, not all landowners were well educated or understood the law and what was happening. As a result they were vulnerable to those who were more able. He believes his family was essentially duped but that they were not the only ones.

While there is no judicial pathway at present to overturning any of the land registration rights made almost 50 years ago, it will allow families to learn what happened. And if the documents show evident injustices, this could at least open a public debate about whether or not the door to justice should remain closed.