Harris is new head of Anti-Corruption Commission

Sophia Harris

(CNS): Local attorney Sophia Harris has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission after the departure last month of Richard Coles. Harris has been a member of the ACC for four years and she takes over the leadership with around a dozen active cases still being investigated by the commission’s officers.

With Tim Ridley also reaching the end of his term as an ACC member, retired lawyer Adrian “Gus” Pope and former KPMG partner Simon Whicker were appointed in August.

According to the annual report of the commission for 2019-2020, the ACC opened four new investigations, worked on 14 live cases and had four cases pending further investigation. Three people were arrested, while eleven people were charged and four people were convicted. In total 74 interviews were conducted with 58 witnesses and 16 suspects.

On 1 January the commission marked its tenth anniversary, and in his message in the report ahead of his departure as chairperson of the ACC, Coles said, “The Commission remains vigilant in its actions to promote awareness and the enhancement of good governance.”

The commission has faced public criticisms for focusing on small cases while letting what some perceived to be significant political corruption slide. However, the ACC has struggled in the past with both funding and resources for what can often be extremely challenging investigations.

For more information about the commission, the annual report and its new members visit the ACC website.