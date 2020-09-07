Guns found in bust over sex crime

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): Police recovered a pistol, an adapted flare gun and ammunition during a search of a North Side home on Friday, which followed a man’s arrested for indecent assault. Officers also found 12lbs of suspected ganja, drug paraphernalia and some $2,000 in cash at the home of the 29-year-old man, who was first arrested on the basis of sex-crime allegations. He now faces a list of charges and is under investigation in relation to the firearms.

At the time of the raid three women, aged 25, 55 and 65, as well as a 26-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the drugs and guns. They have since been bailed as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old man has been charged with consumption and possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils and criminal property in connection with the cash.

The unnamed man was expected to appear in court Monday.