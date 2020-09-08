Gov’t to host COVID-19 update briefing

Premier Alden McLaughlin at the last press briefing

(CNS): There were no positive results from the 182 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday, retaining our coronavirus-free status. But even as Cayman remains free of COVID-19, the virus is impacting us in many ways, and government will be hosting an update briefing on Wednesday to outline the latest on the border opening plans and how it is tackling the economic fallout.

The briefing is schedule to start at 3pm and will air on CIGTV and Radio Cayman and will also be live streamed on Facebook. Members of the media have also been given the green light to attend in person.

Meanwhile, Cayman’s testing tally now stands at 36,261, with a total of 205 positive cases. It has been four weeks since the last positive test in a person who arrived from overseas and nine weeks since the last positive case in the community. The total number of people in isolation, at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 395.