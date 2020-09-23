Gov’t increases cash for early learning

(CNS): The monthly payments for parents in the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) has been increased by $50 for supplementary funding and $30 for basic funding to help parents who are struggling in the face of the current health crisis. The programme helps parents of Caymanians kids aged three and over cover the cost of sending them to early learning centres ahead of primary school.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the aim of the programme was to provide young children with a strong educational foundation. “These children will be able to consistently pursue their early childhood education without undue financial stress on their parents,” she said, with reference to the extra cash made available by the ministry.

She said that the additional payments will give parents access to a wider variety of early childhood care and education centres (ECCEs), “increasing the likelihood of placing their child in an environment that best meets their child’s needs. Early childhood education is integral to the holistic development of a child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs in order to build a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning and wellbeing.”



The payment for eligible parents receiving enrollment fees will be increased from $275 to $305 for basic funding and from $450 to 500 per month for supplementary funding.