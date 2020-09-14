Gov’t goes to work on rusting wrecks

DEH in action to remove derelict vehicles

Derelict vehicle on the way to landfill

(CNS): A cross-government team has been put together by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to remove and scrap abandoned derelict vehicles. These rusting wrecks, left in the bush, streets and on empty lots, are not only a threat to the environment but also a health hazard and contribute to social disorder. Since July more than 300 have been removed but officials estimate there are still another 350 abandoned vehicles throughout Grand Cayman.

Under the direction of the DG, a team has been created, including members of the RCIPS, the Department of Environmental Health and the Department of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing, to tackle the growing and increasingly serious problem.

“We are aware of the large number of derelict vehicles and have set a goal to reduce the number of derelict vehicles to zero by early 2021,” Manderson said. “However, it’s an opportune time to remind the public that derelict vehicles are a community problem and every member of our community can help by doing their part. In other countries success rates were highest when both government agencies and the community worked together,” he added.

Derelict and abandoned vehicles create various problems involving motor vehicle regulation, social disorder, the attraction of rodents that can spread disease, and the illegal disposal of bulky, hazardous waste, as well as the harm caused to the environment and the people who are exposed to them, officials said.

DEH Director Richard Simms noted that abandoning vehicles is an offense under the Litter Law. He explained that a derelict vehicle is one that is in a public place, has signs of damage or missing parts such as windows or tyres, and its registration has been expired for at least six months.

Winston Sutherland, the director of the Portfolio of the Civil Service’s Management Support Unit who heading up the team, said it is safer and cheaper to arrange for the removal of a vehicle at the end of its serviceable life.

“The DEH will remove a derelict vehicle for $75,” he noted. “That cost is very low in comparison to the dangers that these vehicles cause to our environment and to our health, especially the most vulnerable. We all know that our health and our environment are intrinsically linked. We must work together to protect our islands.”

Section 2 of the Litter Law defines a “derelict vehicle” as “a vehicle that appears to an officer, by reason of its condition, to have been abandoned”. The Traffic Law also addresses abandoned vehicles stating that “where it appears to a constable that a vehicle has been abandoned” he can take charge and tow it away to a pound or other suitable place. Once a vehicle is impound by the RCIPS there is a fee of $10 per day.