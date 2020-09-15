Gov’t email security test sent in error

(CNS): Efforts by government to provide improved security for users accessing its online services had a slight bump today when an email test was sent out to their customers in error. Noting that these emails are not harmful to users, officials are asking members of the public who may have received an email entitled “CIG Online Password Reset” or “Your CIG Online account has been created” to disregard the messages sent out during a system test on Tuesday.

“The testing is part of a raft of upgrades in the works from the Cayman Islands Government, which will serve to provide improved security when accessing our online services,” officials said.

Government is planning to introduce a national digital identity system that Joey Hew, the minister responsible for e-government, has said will make the public’s online interactions with government more efficient and secure. However, there has been some concern about the collection of information about the public and about security.

The ID card will not be compulsory, and speaking in the Legislative Assembly in July, the minister said that members of the public can choose what they share with government and which entities they share it with. But he has still outlined a plan to create a national register, which has caused concern.

Hew has argued that the programme is a way to improve the digital economy, especially for government. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated how important online services are but had also revealed “major gaps”.

Hew claimed that the security had already been formulated to ensure personal data will be as secure as banking cards.