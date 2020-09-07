Fidelity pays up on pension withdrawals

Fidelity Financial Centre, West Bay Road

(CNS): A pension provider that faced significant criticism for its delays in responding to members who applied under the law to withdraw their money says it is now paying up and everyone should be paid by the middle of this month. Fidelity Pension Plan was the biggest vocal critic of the legislative change that allowed people to withdraw from their fund. Furthermore, the president admitted publicly that the fund was going to struggle to meet the deadline laid out in the law to pay members.

But last week Brett Hill, President and Country Head of the RF Group’s Cayman-based pension plan, confirmed that the money for all the participants who had successfully applied for withdrawals from the Fidelity Pension Plan since 1 May had been paid out, though he said there may be some delay for some members in actually receiving the cash.

Hill said that, depending on the specified means of payment, certain July applications, including those requiring international wires and credit unions, may still be in process. However, all applications received between 1 and 31 August were being processed and would be paid out by mid- September, he said.

“We thank our clients for their patience through what, at times, has been an overwhelming process,” Hill said. “We hope the funds are able to assist with the many difficulties clients have been, and are still, experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Fidelity refused to reveal how much it had paid out since government amended the law to allow people access to their pension accounts to help them navigate the economic fallout and job losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants were allowed to take a lump sum of CI$10,000 plus 25% of the remaining balance.

Fidelity, which is one of the smaller providers with just 11,000 members, faced withdrawal requests from 3,000 of them during the first month, and more have since been added to the list. But some companies, such as Silver Thatch and BritCay, have tens of thousands of members and managed to make the payments within the statutory deadlines.

All told, according to government figures, more than $350 million has now been paid out to members with more in the pipeline. Government had estimated that some $500 million would be released before the window of opportunity closes in November.

It is unclear is how much of this cash has remained in the local economy and how much has been re-invested overseas, remitted to family members of expatriate workers or spent in online shopping sprees, as Hill suggested would happen.

When he was questioned on the matter at a recent meeting Finance Committee, he said he did not think that most of this windfall would stay in Cayman. CNS has contacted various government agencies about this, but at this point there does not appear to be any plan to conduct an official analysis by the Ministry of Commerce to assess where the cash has gone.

Meanwhile, any suggestion that Fidelity was in trouble after it struggled to meet the demands of its members for their money was dismissed by Hill back in May, when he told CNS that the pension arm of Fidelity had been sold to RF holdings last year. CIMA had not confirmed the sale at the time but has since.

Last week the bank announced that the insurance company had also been sold by the Fidelity Group to regional insurance groups, Guardian International and RoyalStar Holdings.

“Fidelity Insurance’s new owners are two of the largest and most well respected insurance groups in the region, with both groups owning insurance companies that have operated in the Cayman Islands market for over 25 years,” officials said in a release.

However, Fidelity remains an independent broker under the new ownership structure and staff remains unchanged. While the Fidelity brand will be retained for an initial period, the new owners are expected rebrand in the future.