FCDO rejects insufficient consultation claim

Opposition Leader Arden McLean in the LA

(CNS): Baroness Sugg, the UK minister for overseas territories at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has said she does not agree with the Cayman Islands’ opposition leader, Arden McLean, that there hadn’t been enough time to discuss the Domestic Partnership Bill before it was passed into law by Governor Martyn Roper on Friday. In a letter to McLean responding to his correspondence objecting to the law’s assent, she pointed out that it was circulated for 28 days before debate and another 21 days last month.

“Government published the bill for a 28-day period of public consultation, one week longer than is normal practice, and it was extensively debated in the Legislative Assembly. Indeed, the Governor published it for a further 21-day period of consultation, with substantive legal comments under consideration by the Attorney General’s Office,” the UK minister wrote in her letter to McLean.

Among the many objections cited by the majority of members of the Legislative Assembly to legislation supporting same-sex unions was the lack of consultation. However, CNS understands that the opposition did not submit any drafting suggestions during the periods of consultation and discussion.

It has been public knowledge for four years that government would need to introduce some type of legislation, which, despite the legal requirement for this, has been opposed by most legislators, though none have ever put forward any suggestions as to how the breach of the Bill of Rights and the European Convention of Human Rights could be addressed.

It has also been made clear that no piece of legislation, no matter how long the consultation period, would have satisfied those who oppose in principle the rights of the LGBT+community to a private and family.

Nevertheless, McLean had written to Sugg suggesting that a much longer discussion period was needed and challenging the decision by the UK to have the governor use his reserved powers to impose this legislation, claiming that this was a domestic, devolved issue.

But in her correspondence Baroness Sugg reiterated the point that has been spelt out by both the governor and the premier on numerous occasions that this was about the rule of law and not just same-sex marriage equality. She wrote that she believes the “strongest, safest and most prosperous societies are those in which all citizens can live freely without fear of discrimination”, including the LGBT community. “I also believe that the rule of law must be upheld in the UK and all of the Overseas Territories,” she added.

Sugg reminded the opposition leader of the Cayman Islands Appeal Court’s judgment and the justices’ direction that, if the Legislative Assembly failed to address the breach of the law, the UK should step in. Given that the majority of legislators failed “to recognise its legal responsibility”, the UK had to take action.

Commending the government for attempting to pass the bill and pointing out that the Legislative Assembly’s duty is to uphold the law, she said she was “disappointed” that the LA “felt they could not comply with the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal judgment”.

Sugg also corrected a false claim that the opposition and others have peddled on social media, in statements to the press and on talk shows that the UK will be withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights once Brexit is complete. This is not true, and Sugg noted that the UK’s obligation to the convention would remain. “This will not change as we leave the European Union,” she confirmed.

The opposition said it would be issuing a release Friday about the implementation of the Civil Partnership Law by the governor and Sugg’s letter, but CNS has not yet received any statement or comment about the issue. While suggestions have been circulating that the opposition may challenge the passage of the law in court, no action has been filed at this point. The opposition has also distanced itself from early calls circulated on social media for donations to mount a legal challenge. Nevertheless, money has been solicited for the action by some local churches.

According to a social media post, Kattina Anglin, a member of the Christian Association for Civics and a focal opponent to any kind of legal recognition of same-sex couples, has secured legal aid. (Related story will be posted shortly.)