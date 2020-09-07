ESO begins first post-COVID labour research

(CNS): Trained interviewers with the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) will begin the Fall Labour Force Survey later this month, which will paint the first statistical survey of Cayman’s post COVID-19 job market and a population snapshot. With the 2020 national census cancelled because of the health crisis, this research will provide a reliable estimate of how badly the pandemic has impacted employment levels.

According to government’s most recent forecast, the unemployment rate is predicted to increase by the end of this year to 6.9% due to a drop in demand from the labour-intensive tourism sector. However, if measures taken by government to help the local economy don’t work as well as expected, that could be much higher, perhaps as high as 12% without government intervention.

But with thousands of expatriate workers having left since March, government has been hopeful that employers who are now back in business will turn to locals for their labour needs.

The survey results will reveal whether or not government has managed to keep a lid on the anticipated high level of unemployment

A total of 1,500 randomly selected households will be interviews by ESO team members carrying clear ID. Although COVID-19 restrictions have now been largely lifted, the staff will still exercise appropriate protocols and use personal protective equipment (PPE).

The ESO offered its thanks to those who have taken part in this important research in the past and those likely to do so again for this Fall 2020 exercise.

“The data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Law (2016 Revision),” officials stated. “Individual data will not be published or used outside of the ESO and is exempted from the Freedom of Information Act.”