Education minister calls for prayer to stop DP Law
(CNS): The education minister issued a voice message to a pastoral group on Friday, asking them to “petition heaven” and pray for the people, including the governor, who are supporting the Domestic Partnership Law, describing it as “this evil that is being forced upon us”. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she expected the legislation would be implemented today (Friday), creating “a seismic shift in our Christian heritage”.
The education minister has been a fervent opponent of the Domestic Partnership Bill and any legislation that supports same-sex couples’ right to a private life. She was one of two Cabinet ministers who voted against the legislation brought by government in July to address the longstanding breach by the authorities here of Cayman’s Bill of Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.
O’Connor-Connolly’s opposition, along with that of Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, ensured the defeat of the bill, which led to Governor Martyn Roper to announce that, at the direction of the UK, he will be using his reserved powers to pass the bill.
CNS has contacted the Governor’s Office to find out when the bill, which is expected to be a slightly revised, will be implemented and for comment on the minister’s allegations that the governor is forcing evil on the Cayman Islands, and we are awaiting a response.
Listen to O’Connor-Connolly’s voicemail message below (left) and watch her contribution to the DPB debate (right):
Send an SOS to sky fairy all you want Ju Ju, but please wake up and realise what century you’re living in before you do.
Lol
What a fruit cake this lady is! Who elects these cult members?
My prayers go out to the poor Caymanian children that are governed by this crackpot. God help us all.