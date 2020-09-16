Eden Rock coral smothered in boat incident

Photo courtesy of the DoE

Photo courtesy of the DoE

(CNS): The Department of Environment is calling on all experienced divers to help save coral at Eden Rock today, following a recent tug and ship encounter in the George Town Harbour, in which a large amount of sand from the seabed was churned up and deposited on live coral, blocking out the sun. The sand is so thick in some areas that the coral cannot self-clean and there is already evidence of coral mortality.

“DoE divers made an assessment of the area on Tuesday and determined that we need community assistance to help waft the sediment and uncover the coral,” the department researchers said in an appeal on social media.

Anyone who can help is asked to attend at the Eden Rock Dive Center at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, where free dive tanks will be available for experienced divers who can help with the effort. People can join in the effort until 4:00pm and the DoE said that work may also be coordinated on Thursday if necessary.

With some four inches of sand on some of the coral heads, experts said it will die without direct intervention.

“It truly is a shocking amount of sand all over the place and will require the efforts of many caring people for us to mitigate the damage done by our careless port authority,” said Rory McDonough, a volunteer diver and local environmental activist, in a social media post.