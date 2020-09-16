Eden Rock coral smothered in boat incident
(CNS): The Department of Environment is calling on all experienced divers to help save coral at Eden Rock today, following a recent tug and ship encounter in the George Town Harbour, in which a large amount of sand from the seabed was churned up and deposited on live coral, blocking out the sun. The sand is so thick in some areas that the coral cannot self-clean and there is already evidence of coral mortality.
“DoE divers made an assessment of the area on Tuesday and determined that we need community assistance to help waft the sediment and uncover the coral,” the department researchers said in an appeal on social media.
Anyone who can help is asked to attend at the Eden Rock Dive Center at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, where free dive tanks will be available for experienced divers who can help with the effort. People can join in the effort until 4:00pm and the DoE said that work may also be coordinated on Thursday if necessary.
With some four inches of sand on some of the coral heads, experts said it will die without direct intervention.
“It truly is a shocking amount of sand all over the place and will require the efforts of many caring people for us to mitigate the damage done by our careless port authority,” said Rory McDonough, a volunteer diver and local environmental activist, in a social media post.
For more information visit the DoE Facebook page here.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
You CNS commenters are so unreasonable. Do you not understand that finding this tug boat in a body of water the size of Hog Sty Bay is like looking for the proverbial missing Tacoma truck? It could take years of searching.
Despite the reality that the boat owner or operator should be ultimately responsible, what are the factors within the Port Authority which contribute to these repeated incidents – ships tearing up reefs, dumping sand, etc.?
Somehow the oversight of piloting and anchoring ships in the harbour, and the protocols thereafter, which are the PA’s responsibilities, is questionable at least or severely lacking at worst!
Accountability all around!!
An explanantion of what we would be doing would be nice! Are we getting a dust pan and brush???????
No one will be fined too well connected. The owners should have to personally clean it up.
Exactly…same as when Paul Allen’s boat dragged its anchor….come on CIG…a little consistency would help rid us of perception of being backward 3rd world financial pirates.
No mention of who did this, no oversight and most likely no penalty. DOE are powerless. Must be some big names involved and news media have been gagged and or threatened if names are named.
Sickening!
Well Mr Roper I wish you would show the same level of enthusiasm for the damage being done to our environment as you have shown with other topical issues? but that would probably complicate the good governance model you currently have in place with this rinky dink government.Truly sad at level of destruction in Cayman being perpetrated by the chosen few!
And are the boats owners fined???
Lets march in town, see if that helps.
wonder how people will blame this on the cruise industry???/
Did anyone blame the cruise industry for Paul Allens yacht dropping anchor on our coral? NO! We can be mutually pissed off at all boats that ruin our precious gold.