Dump deal ‘soon come’, claims minister

Protect Our Future protests the dump (Photo by POF member Isabela Watler)

(CNS): Government is said to be close to signing a deal with the preferred bidder on the long-awaited waste-management project. It has been almost three years since the Ministry of Health selected DECCO and a consortium of waste experts to take on the project, but to date almost nothing has happened on the tender remit and the George Town dump continues to grow, with reuse and recycling accounting for only a fraction of rubbish management.

On Friday, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who is responsible for the Department of Environmental Health, which operates the landfills on all three islands as well as garbage collection, claimed that a deal was going to be signed soon. He said that talks with the Dart-led consortium regarding the project had made real progress.

“From the progress that I have seen… next month we hope to sign the total agreement. So we are very close in our negotiations, so I must say there is a lot of progress being made,” he said in response to questions from CNS about the possibility of taking the project into public hands in order to move it along.

Seymour said that work on remediating the dump was underway but it would be next year before any work would begin on the waste-to-energy component of the project, which the government is relying on to all but eliminate the need for a landfill.

However, government has been describing the project as ‘soon come’ for more than a decade. A combination of factors, from backroom dealing to a lack of profitability in waste-management, has thwarted efforts to address what many see as Cayman’s most fundamental environmental and public health problem, even in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The politics of the dump continues and it is still not clear what the main cause of the problem is. There are said to be difficulties surrounding the rate that CUC is willing to pay for the energy that would be generated by burning rubbish balanced against the return on investment for Dart and the value for money for the public.

Earlier this year Premier Alden McLaughlin held a press briefing at the dump and explained that because talks were stalled the project had been broken down into parts, though he refused to say what the stumbling blocks were.

The first phase was the remediation and capping of the existing landfill work, which Dart has wanted for years. The premier has said this was a much “simpler exercise”, which the government and Dart had agreed on while they hammered out the rest of the contract.

CNS has contacted the chief officer in the health ministry, the project manager and DECCO’s president for comment and we are awaiting a response.