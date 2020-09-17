Drivers fume over return of traffic jams

Early morning commute, 14 September

(CNS): With students back in school and parents back in the office, traffic congestion levels have quickly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels for commuters in the Eastern Districts. Drivers are fuming that government has failed to take the opportunity to press the reset button to better manage the commute for thousands of workers coming into George Town at the same time every morning.

Previous talk of retaining flexi-hours and home working for both government and the private sector employees has failed to materialise, as cars have been bumper to bumper again this week. Even though current estimates suggest that the population has fallen significantly with the departure of many work permit holders, the traffic woes for people living in the eastern end of Grand Cayman continue.

Drivers have been venting their frustrations all over social media, with people living in East End and North Side back to getting up at 5:00am to make it to work for 9:00, and those from the populated areas of Newlands inching their way to work in traffic backed up to their doors. Tearing their hair out over the sudden return to the same significant traffic jams that were blighting working lives before the pandemic, the main question people have is why government has not taken the opportunity to implement a new approach.

CNS has contacted Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Minister Joey Hew, who is responsible for roads, for comment on what is evidently a missed opportunity to introduce staggered working hours and retain home-working in government and about incentives for the private sector to do the same. We also asked about moves to introduce better public transportation, as well as innovative measures for car pooling and other ways for people to move around.

Although over the last few months all three men have talked about these ideas as ways of dealing with the country’s traffic problem, we are awaiting a response regarding our latest inquiry about the sudden return to the old normal.

Just three months ago, answering a question from CNS, DG Manderson said that the “silver lining” from COVID-19 had been the seamless transition many civil servants made to doing their jobs at home. He said that remote working would become a more common option in future, even when public sector offices reopened. He said the experience could “fundamentally change the way we operate” as well as alleviating the traffic problems.

But drivers are asking what had happened to that idea, as government workers appear to have returned to the office en masse.

Minister Hew recently said that ongoing roadworks, which began under lockdown, and a change to school hours should alleviate congestion over the next few weeks. However, there seems to be little evidence of any improvement.

The premier also indicated late last year in his strategic policy statement that dealing with traffic congestion was a priority for 2020. And while the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted plans, he has spoken often of the need to find a public transport system that will negate the need for the growing number of cars on our roads.

The COVID-19 restrictions demonstrated clearly that allowing people to work from home had a massive impact on the road congestion. Suggestions that government could incentivise employers to allow people to continue using technology to work at home for part of the week and to stagger work start times do not seem to have materialised.