DoE battles threat posed by developments

Emerald Beach where owners want to build a pool (photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has made several submissions for the Central Planning Authority to consider when it hears applications today, in a bid to save critical habitat and encourage developers to mitigate the environmental threats their projects pose. DoE concerns about some of these applications include swimming pools that will erode beaches and unnecessary mangrove clearance.

In comments on a proposed subdivision in Franks Sound, the DoE urged the CPA to refuse permission to clear pristine and important habitat on a speculative basis.

“Many of the native hardwood trees growing in this area are hundreds of years old, and they form the structure for a highly complex, interwoven community of native birds, reptiles, invertebrates and other plants. Many of these species are unique to the Cayman Islands,” the DoE said, adding that this type of primary dry forest is in severe decline and that it is already scarce and highly threatened because of previous clearance for development

In its submissions in relation to the application for a 29-lot residential subdivision deep in the interior, the DoE said it does “not support speculative or whole scale clearing of large subdivision sites”.

“Land clearing should be restricted to required roadways and installation of services until the development of individual lots is imminent to allow individual lot owners to have the opportunity to retain as much native vegetation as possible,” the DoE said, adding that the ‘Land for Public Purposes’ that would be set aside should be preserved in its natural state to retain at least some of this extremely biodiverse habitat.

The department has also advised the CPA not to grant a requested setback waiver for a beach-duplex in North Side on a turtle nesting site by a marine protected area on undisturbed coastal habitat, and to ask the landowners to rethink the plans.

The DoE stressed the importance of the minimum coastal setbacks for structures, given the climate change predictions of sea level rise, increased intensity of storm events and coastal erosion associated with inappropriately sited developments. They also urged the CPA to ask the applicants not to clear the coastal vegetation, which is what is maintaining the beach, and to limit the removal of the natural habitat to where the structure will be built and only when construction is due to start.

“If removed, the beach would be susceptible to higher levels of erosion, both from wave action and wind borne erosion, resulting in negative impacts to the stability of the coastline and the turtle nesting habitat,” the environmental experts explained.

Site of proposed house and pool at Cayman Kai (photo courtesy of the DoE)

Regarding yet another application to build a house and a swimming pool at Cayman Kai far too close to the ocean, the DoE pointed to severe beach erosion in that area because of previous setback grants as important lessons.

“Within the Cayman Kai area coastal erosion is an ongoing issue for many residents, especially for those who have built too close to the high water mark,” the DoE warned, noting that the site in question had “also suffered significant erosion” and “is on an actively eroding coastline”.

But in many cases it is this precedent, which landowners refer to in planning applications, that has created an enduring environmental issue in the area and which the DoE believes must be addressed.

“Using the rationale that neighbouring properties have similar setbacks to the proposed setback does not seem logical or good planning practice when many of the properties in Cayman Kai are currently having issues with beach erosion,” the department said.

Just because the precedent has been set for reduced setbacks does not mean variance grants should continue, the DoE argued, because this area is highly prone to erosion now because of ill-placed developments.

The Department of Environment said it was also “extremely concerned” about the proposed coastal setbacks of another pool in South Sound at Emerald Beach, where history has warned that varying setbacks is a recipe for disaster. It urged the CPA to refuse the request.

Although the DoE and the National Conservation Council have been criticised by developers, who accused them of stifling development, they rarely call for a development to be stopped. In most cases the department offers mitigating advice about how projects can go ahead with minimal damage to the environment and how owners can better protect coastal projects from flooding.

The two main areas of concern are land clearance and coastal setbacks for good reason.

The DoE consistently requests that the CPA prevent developers from clearing land until planning permission is granted and construction is due to start and that the clearance is limited to the site footprint. This is to prevent the loss of habitat for projects that never get underway and to allow those that do to retain as much of Cayman’s natural habitat as possible, which is both easier to maintain and offers protection to homes and beaches.

Many local conservation experts have warned that the beach erosion now being witnessed across the Cayman Islands is going to get worse as a result of climate change, which is a major reason why setbacks should never be varied and, if anything, increased, which would help protect the proposed developments from flooding and storm surge.

But even though this mitigating advice is beneficial to all concerned and despite the fact that the National Conservation Law requires DoE recommendations to be considered, they still appear to carry far less weight than other factors considered by the CPA.