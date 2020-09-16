Defence Bill ready to go to the Legislative Assembly

Premier Alden McLaughlin at the first passing out parade of the Cayman Regiment

(CNS): Government has gazetted the draft legislation to give legal standing to the creation of the Cayman Islands Regiment. The bill was gazetted this week, giving an opportunity for public comment before it goes to the Legislative Assembly at the next sitting, which is expected next month. The bill, which defines the local army as a reserve force, outlines its purpose as well as the administration of, and rules surrounding, the regiment.

“The Regiment may be required to perform military services, including training and non-combatant services, both in and outside of the Islands,” the bill states.

The draft law also makes it clear that the voluntary regiment’s main roles are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as assisting the police and the coastguard. But the law also permits these reserve soldiers to carry guns when on duty with the authority of the commanding officer. As the governor has constitutional powers for local defence, clause 7 provides him with the ability to direct the force at his discretion.

However, Governor Martyn Roper has been keen to stress that the regiment is Cayman’s reserve force and not a tool of the UK.

Speaking at the first passing out parade in August, Roper said the UK’s only interest was seeing the regiment build greater resilience here and in the region for humanitarian and disaster relief. He said it was up to the people of the Cayman Islands how best to develop this new group of local reserves.

The idea for a local voluntary reserve army was the premier’s. Alden McLaughlin had asked the UK about establishing a regiment here after the Bermuda Regiment assisted Cayman in the wake of Hurricane Ivan. But it was not until some fifteen years later, after Roper was appointed governor and when Mark Lancaster was the UK’s defence minister, that the request was taken seriously.