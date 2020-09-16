Defence Bill ready to go to the Legislative Assembly
(CNS): Government has gazetted the draft legislation to give legal standing to the creation of the Cayman Islands Regiment. The bill was gazetted this week, giving an opportunity for public comment before it goes to the Legislative Assembly at the next sitting, which is expected next month. The bill, which defines the local army as a reserve force, outlines its purpose as well as the administration of, and rules surrounding, the regiment.
“The Regiment may be required to perform military services, including training and non-combatant services, both in and outside of the Islands,” the bill states.
The draft law also makes it clear that the voluntary regiment’s main roles are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as assisting the police and the coastguard. But the law also permits these reserve soldiers to carry guns when on duty with the authority of the commanding officer. As the governor has constitutional powers for local defence, clause 7 provides him with the ability to direct the force at his discretion.
However, Governor Martyn Roper has been keen to stress that the regiment is Cayman’s reserve force and not a tool of the UK.
Speaking at the first passing out parade in August, Roper said the UK’s only interest was seeing the regiment build greater resilience here and in the region for humanitarian and disaster relief. He said it was up to the people of the Cayman Islands how best to develop this new group of local reserves.
The idea for a local voluntary reserve army was the premier’s. Alden McLaughlin had asked the UK about establishing a regiment here after the Bermuda Regiment assisted Cayman in the wake of Hurricane Ivan. But it was not until some fifteen years later, after Roper was appointed governor and when Mark Lancaster was the UK’s defence minister, that the request was taken seriously.
Anyone with comments about the proposed bill can contact the Governor’s Office here.
See the draft legislation in the CNS Library.
I am still not clear who has legal control and authority over the regiment. Is it the governor or is it the premier? Does the commanding officer report to the governor or to the premier?
The Commanding Officer is appointed by and reports to the Governor. The position of Governor, upon the formal creation of the Cayman Regiment, will include the second title of Commander-in-Chief of the Cayman Islands, just as with the Governors in Bermuda and Gibraltar. When the Governor says the Regiment is Cayman’s, he means that while it will be legally and operationally accountable to him, it is going to do jobs that we need done that we approve of; it is going to grow and develop to benefit us; and there will be close cooperation between the Governor/UK and the Premier/Cabinet about policy, funding, missions etc. and in all matters the Governor is going to act by consensus and out of respect for the autonomy of the Cayman Islands as much as he possibly can. This is borne out by my quick read of the bill containing requirements for the Governor to consult or even seek the agreement of the Premier but able to act over the objections of the Premier in his own discretion.
In short: I am in charge because I must be, but I fulfill my duty for your cause of an organised, prepared, safe territory that has adequate capability to respond to the specific types of threats it faces.
“the UK’s only interest was seeing the regiment build greater resilience here and in the region for humanitarian and disaster relief”
That is why they wear camouflage. It is important to be able to blend into one’s surroundings to avoid being seen by a disaster, so you can sneak up on humanitarians with that relief.
The existence of brightly colored clothing with high optical contrast and reflective materials normally used in a range of public safety roles, and hardly in short supply, would be completely inappropriate for a stealthy force of friendly helpers.
