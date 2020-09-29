Customs seize ‘gift’ of ganja

(CNS): A 24-year-old Caymanian was arrested on suspicion of importing drugs after Customs and Border Control (CBC) discovered that a package marked as a gift destined for him contain a pound of ganja and a number of vape pens. The package arrived here from the United States and was inspected as part of the department’s targeted campaign against contraband. It remains an active investigation.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said the discovery was due to the continued vigilance of his staff. “Our CBC Officers have benefitted from robust training programmes and it is gratifying to see their skills being so effectively employed in the field,” he added.