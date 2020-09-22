Cruise lines press CDC to lift ban
(CNS): The major cruise lines are lobbying the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift the no-sail order currently in place and allow ships to sail once again from American ports, despite the ongoing spread of COVID-19. In the early days of the pandemic cruise ships played a critical role in spreading the coronavirus and bringing it to the Caribbean. But now they say they have a new health and safety plan to protect crews and passengers.
The current CDC ban is set until October but cruise companies such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have created a panel, which they said comprises health experts, which has submitted a report to the CDC detailing how ships can set sail once again. The cruise lines claim that the detailed health and safety protocols, including enhanced sanitation, controlling shore excursions, testing and improved air control, will keep people safe.
The proposals also call for rigorous screening and testing before boarding, plans to address positive infection on board, rapid evacuation and reducing transmission, the companies said.
While it is impossible to know for sure how COVID-19 actually arrived in the Cayman Islands, the first case and the only fatality here was from a cruise ship. It is also certain now that several ships infected with the virus called here during the two weeks before Cayman’s borders were closed and the US issued its first no-sail order.
The government has said that it does not expect to see cruise ships return to the Cayman Islands until well into next year. The plans for a cruise berthing facility involving Carnival and Royal Caribbean have also been shelved for this administration, although another PPM-led administration is very likely to revisit the idea in future especially if a successful vaccine emerges.
However, given the level of public opposition to the proposal, there is a growing movement against the current cruise model. Many people, including those in the tourism business, now believe that the pandemic has presented this jurisdiction with an opportunity to rethink its relationship with the cruise sector.
There have been calls for a post-COVID enhanced tourism product focused on overnight guests, with cruise visits limited to much smaller vessels.
While the cruise industry is now pressing CDC to allow the ships back in the water, activists all over the world are campaigning against it. The cruise industry has developed a negative reputation in recent years, which included concerns about ships spreading and incubating disease long before the coronavirus pandemic.
The declining global reputation of the cruise industry is a result of a terrible environmental record, questions relating to law and order aboard ship, the poor treatment of crews, the manipulation and takeover of ports of call, as well as a declining benefit to any stakeholders except shareholders.
Knowing the track record of cruise line their incapacity to respect by the very lenient accords they are party to and regulations they helped establish … why would let them back on island ???
This island is a much nicer place WITHOUT the tourist hordes. Quieter, cleaner and slightly fewer mental taxi drivers and buses causing chaos.
This problem is easy to solve.
If your ships can’t go the place, remove the place from your itinerary.
Next
Stay away!!!
‘Voyage of the Damned’ revisited? If a cruise ship leaves harbour and there’s a major COVID-19 outbreak onboard the passengers and crew are FUBAR!
Only when there is both a treatment and a vaccine. Nobody at CDC is going to sign off on this.
Given their approach seems to confirm a disregard for the health and well being of us islanders, could we please tell them that no matter what the CDC says, they ain’t coming here!
anti-cruise brigade must realise air arrivals pose a similar risk to that of cruise arrivals.
1:31 you’re joking, right? Not even close.. cruise ships are floating Petri dishes!
When you can show me how to quarantine a cruise visitor for 15 days between the moment they step off the ship, and the moment they come ashore, then you may have fair a point.
Let’s see, a couple hundred pre-tested people who have been in a confined space for a few hours vs. a few thousand people, tested or untested, who have been eating at the same buffet for days. I know which group I would take my chances with.
Not at all the same actually. Air travelers need a passport, a neg PCR lab test, then quarantine for 14days and have to produce an all clear PCR to be released onto our streets.
cruises will likely be allowed to do sea voyages only and stop in ports without restrictions.
in cayman….like our air arrivals….it will only be vaccine time when they are let back properly.