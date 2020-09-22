Cruise lines press CDC to lift ban

George Town Harbour, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The major cruise lines are lobbying the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift the no-sail order currently in place and allow ships to sail once again from American ports, despite the ongoing spread of COVID-19. In the early days of the pandemic cruise ships played a critical role in spreading the coronavirus and bringing it to the Caribbean. But now they say they have a new health and safety plan to protect crews and passengers.

The current CDC ban is set until October but cruise companies such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have created a panel, which they said comprises health experts, which has submitted a report to the CDC detailing how ships can set sail once again. The cruise lines claim that the detailed health and safety protocols, including enhanced sanitation, controlling shore excursions, testing and improved air control, will keep people safe.

The proposals also call for rigorous screening and testing before boarding, plans to address positive infection on board, rapid evacuation and reducing transmission, the companies said.

While it is impossible to know for sure how COVID-19 actually arrived in the Cayman Islands, the first case and the only fatality here was from a cruise ship. It is also certain now that several ships infected with the virus called here during the two weeks before Cayman’s borders were closed and the US issued its first no-sail order.

The government has said that it does not expect to see cruise ships return to the Cayman Islands until well into next year. The plans for a cruise berthing facility involving Carnival and Royal Caribbean have also been shelved for this administration, although another PPM-led administration is very likely to revisit the idea in future especially if a successful vaccine emerges.

However, given the level of public opposition to the proposal, there is a growing movement against the current cruise model. Many people, including those in the tourism business, now believe that the pandemic has presented this jurisdiction with an opportunity to rethink its relationship with the cruise sector.

There have been calls for a post-COVID enhanced tourism product focused on overnight guests, with cruise visits limited to much smaller vessels.

While the cruise industry is now pressing CDC to allow the ships back in the water, activists all over the world are campaigning against it. The cruise industry has developed a negative reputation in recent years, which included concerns about ships spreading and incubating disease long before the coronavirus pandemic.

The declining global reputation of the cruise industry is a result of a terrible environmental record, questions relating to law and order aboard ship, the poor treatment of crews, the manipulation and takeover of ports of call, as well as a declining benefit to any stakeholders except shareholders.