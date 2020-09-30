Crashes return as traffic increases

Traffic jam on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway

(CNS): Road collisions in Cayman were back to pre-COVID levels this past week, the RCIPS has said. Between 20 and 27 September officers responded to over 50 reports of crashes, more than ten of them involving injuries. The traffic unit said the majority of these crashes were due to speeding and people driving under the influence of alcohol. As a result, nine people were arrested for DUI, more than half following a collision.

“As part of our efforts to reduce the occurrences of motor vehicle collisions and continue to discourage speeding and driving under the influence (DUI), the RCIPS will increase our speeding enforcement at night as of this weekend,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, the officer in charge of Uniform Operations.

“The RCIPS would like to remind all motorists to exercise good driving behaviour. This entails driving within the speed limits and not driving if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. You have a responsibility, not only to yourself, but also to your families and other road users. Do your part in keeping our roads safe,” he added.

Over the last few weeks the traffic troubles plaguing Cayman before lockdown have returned. Even though there are said to be some 10,000 fewer residents here now than there were in March, no visitors and many people still supposedly working remotely, the morning and evening commute for drivers coming from the Eastern Districts is just as congested as it was before the pandemic.

Traffic in and around George Town has also returned to pre-COVID levels, with regular jams during the day.