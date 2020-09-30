Crashes return as traffic increases
(CNS): Road collisions in Cayman were back to pre-COVID levels this past week, the RCIPS has said. Between 20 and 27 September officers responded to over 50 reports of crashes, more than ten of them involving injuries. The traffic unit said the majority of these crashes were due to speeding and people driving under the influence of alcohol. As a result, nine people were arrested for DUI, more than half following a collision.
“As part of our efforts to reduce the occurrences of motor vehicle collisions and continue to discourage speeding and driving under the influence (DUI), the RCIPS will increase our speeding enforcement at night as of this weekend,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, the officer in charge of Uniform Operations.
“The RCIPS would like to remind all motorists to exercise good driving behaviour. This entails driving within the speed limits and not driving if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. You have a responsibility, not only to yourself, but also to your families and other road users. Do your part in keeping our roads safe,” he added.
Over the last few weeks the traffic troubles plaguing Cayman before lockdown have returned. Even though there are said to be some 10,000 fewer residents here now than there were in March, no visitors and many people still supposedly working remotely, the morning and evening commute for drivers coming from the Eastern Districts is just as congested as it was before the pandemic.
Traffic in and around George Town has also returned to pre-COVID levels, with regular jams during the day.
People xome here and drive like lunatics as they do in their own yard. Daily im almost written off by a junk car with all windows down for air.
An idiot behind the wheel drinving like they are lawless. No one cares i know as its gone on too ling now.
Total idiots and many more will pay with damage and their lives unfortunately.
We need proper, regular bus lines, and perhaps something more innovative, such as a rail line. Too many single occupancy drivers on the roads, too many people in a hurry, too many crappy drivers that should leave home ten minutes earlier, but don’t.
I am all for toll roads. Two or more pass by, and autos with one occupant have to stop and pay.
Jamaicans should not be allowed to drive here, 90% of road accidents involve Jamaicans.
More people have died on our roads than have from the deadly ‘rona.