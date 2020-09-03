CPR activist joins call for cruise overhaul

Carnival Corporation has been caught and fined several times for pollution

(CNS): A leading member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign and local environmental activist, Linda Clark, has joined a new global organisation which is calling for major change in the cruise sector. With growing concerns here about the negative impact of mass cruise tourism, Clark hopes this new group will help Cayman benefit more from the sector and reduce the environment damage when cruise ships return to George Town.

On Wednesday representatives from port communities around the world and those from related organisations came together on Zoom for the launch of the Global Cruise Activist Network. Its goal is to help ports and those impacted by the sector to coordinate their efforts and directly address the negative impact that this industry has worldwide by encouraging and pressuring cruise companies to do better.

GCAN hopes the sector will adopt a set of guidelines, called the Principles

of Responsible Cruise Tourism, before they begin sailing again. Clark, who represented Cayman, said the network is not anti-cruise but aims to promote these improvements.

“Communities around the world are now communicating with each other, sharing information and increasing our bargaining power to negotiate a fairer, more equitable share of risk and rewards from the transnational cruise lines operating their businesses across multiple jurisdictions and shared international waters,” she said.

She said that, as with other industries, a set of guiding principles is actually good for business. For example, in the accounting sector the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the US and the UK “do not stop business or are anti-business; they promote equity in business”.

She continued, “The Principles for Responsible Cruise Tourism have been thoughtfully drafted by civil society members directly impacted by cruise operations to urge the cruise industry to become better employers, respect their on-board guests, treat the communities they operate in more conscientiously, while taking ownership and responsibility for the global impact of their operations.”

Clark said the activists are asking cruise companies to take their corporate social responsibility seriously and to do things better when the world emerges from COVID-19.

During the global conference on Wednesday, in which around 100 people participated, including the international media, the stories about the negative impact that cruise lines have on destinations were very similar to Cayman’s challenges. While there are unique issues in some ports, the broader problems of the poor return per headcount, the negative environmental impact and the undue influence of cruise companies on local governance were the same.

Cayman faces an uncertain short-term future regarding tourism in general. However, it is clear that, in light of the cruise port project controversies and the part that cruise ships played in bringing COVID-19, few want to return to the previous situation. There is growing support for scaling down cruise tourism and scaling up overnight tourism.

The cruise industry has a far greater detrimental environmental impact in relation to the financial benefits per head. And the environmental damage has been a focus for Cayman’s younger activists, who will be the ones facing the consequences if the cruise industry does not change its ways.

Ben Somerville, from Protect Our Future, who sat in on the call for the launch of the GCAN, took note of the similarities of the issues all ports are facing.

“With such a diverse group of members, spanning from Australia to the UK back to the Caribbean, everyone seems to have problems revolving around the same areas,” he said. “The cruise industry is undeniably a key part of Cayman’s economy. However, the systems that are put in place currently only lead to negatives. With ships refusing to use shore power, their engines are polluting air quality drastically. This pollution is leading to health issues and expediting climate change globally,” he added.

Sommerville also said he was worried about the “level of secrecy” around the cruise industry, as he reflected on the lack of disclosure about on-board crime, worker exploitation and damage to marine life. “Something needs to change,” he said.

The POF activist, a high school student at CIS, had met with executives from Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines when they came here to promote their part in Cayman’s ill-fated cruise berthing project. “It was evident that there were only specific aspects they were willing to share,” he recalled.

Sommervile said he understood the economic element of the sector for Cayman. “But I am also cognizant of the damages that they are causing. By pushing for changes to occur, bettering the systems and protecting our island, we can benefit economically from cruise tourism while maintaining a pristine environment,” he told CNS.

Olivia Zimmer, another POF member, now studying overseas, said it was encouraging that Cayman joined in the launch of this global coalition pushing for radical social, environmental and economic reforms. “We have a unique opportunity to take proactive steps in order to protect the future of our islands and we cannot let cruise travel return with the same unsustainable ways,” she said.

The network obviously has an uphill battle but by coordinate knowledge, expertise, information, data and experiences relating to the global engagement of communities with cruise lines, each port or non-profit organisation can learn from each other.

“The Global Cruise Activist Network is giving a voice to people living in port communities worldwide,” said Karla Hart of Juneau Alaska, one of the organisers of the network at the launch. “Our organising efforts are giving us the power we desperately need, to better organise in our communities and to demand that the cruise industry doesn’t return to business as usual.”

She explained that the emerging network members had already been able to support fellow activists.

She said that how to “demand additional noise restrictions, better understand how ports and cruise terminals are being financed, share what works for community-led air and water pollution monitoring, learn from locations dealing with referendums and legal actions, and track where and when cruise ships are returning” is now being shared by port communities around the world.