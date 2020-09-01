CPA to hear Balboa beach after-the-fact application
(CNS): Ten years after the Central Planning Authority issued after-the-fact permission to the owners of Balboa Beach for an original take-away restaurant and following five enforcement notices and six infractions of the planning law, the owners of the waterfront site have made another application seeking permission for work done without authority. The application, which is expected to be heard Wednesday, was made as even more unapproved work was carried out there this summer.
The site has caused significant concern for the Department of Environment, which believes that the owners have consistently flouted planning laws and have done long-term damage to the marine environment in the area. The DoE also argues that the project should have gone through the coastal works application process before going to the Central Planning Authority in the first place.
In this latest application the owners, Waterfront Centre Limited, are seeking after-the-fact permission for the placement of rocks along a dock on the seabed, filled land and expansion of a dock, and the laying of a concrete slab on the ironshore.
But since the application was made in the early COVID-19 lockdown further work has begun on a boardwalk on the ironshore that has no planning permission, and an enforcement notice had been expected to be issued last month.
Given the history of the site and the constant infractions of planning laws, from dumping foreign sand to laying concrete slabs along the shoreline of a marine park, the DoE is urging the CPA not to grant this application.
“The department is very concerned at the extent of unauthorised works which have taken place on this site, including the works which are the subject of this application,” the DoE stated in its submissions to planning on behalf of the National Conservation Council, pointing out that this development is in a Marine Protected Area.
“As a consequence of these and several other un-permitted works which have taken place over the years, including the repeated use of construction aggregate as beach sand and the removal in some areas of underwater ironshore formations in some areas, the nearshore area and immediate offshore environment is now considerably degraded,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie wrote in a comprehensive memo to the planning department.
“These works have likely contributed to enhanced levels of sedimentation and excessive mechanical damage to underwater features from loose unconsolidated quarried rocks, that were used as fill material, being washed around by storm events and heavy wave action,” she further noted.
The DoE said the cumulative effective of the work at this site, especially given its proximity to the fish market, has increased marine algae in the nearshore and that the negative impact on water quality is evident. The sediments and beach in the area are often black or grey in colour with a strong odour, exhibiting the anoxic characteristics of a highly disturbed environment.
Ebanks-Petrie wrote that the DoE “does not support the filling of the submerged ironshore and recommends that no further filling and/or concreting of the area takes place. As regards the unconsolidated fill that was placed in the sea, this has now been widely dispersed across the seabed and is no longer in the position that it was originally placed. It will likely continue to cause damage to the marine environment through the ongoing attrition caused by the suspension and movement of these rocks during wave activity. The purpose of this after-the-fact application is therefore unclear.”
The question over the coastal works licence requirement remains in dispute as Lands and Survey has said that there was land where the works have taken place in the past. The question mark over where the high water mark used to be and where it is now is why the development ended up before the CPA rather than Cabinet, which usually decides coastal works applications.
But regardless of where the land once was, the reality is where the high water mark is now and that the development is having a seriously detrimental impact on a marine park, as the DoE has confirmed.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring landowners have also been objecting to the development as it is thwarting their efforts to retain a natural waterfront environment on their property. In the objection to this application, Chris Johnson, the owner of Shireoak Limited, said the project is currently under appeal and a high water mark survey is required to address the question of the requirement for a coastal works application, given that the project is largely on the Queen’s Bottom (the area of seabed between the mean high water mark and twelve nautical miles offshore).
As a result the CPA should not green-light what is happening on this site, Johnson’s attorney’s stated in the letter of objection.
See Wednesday’s planning agenda here.
Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Cannot wait until CIG make the beneficial ownership registry public for all companies – we we can have some transparency.
I recall that on a previous occasion this development project came up, the matriarch of the family behind it wrote a very unpleasant post or letter ( can’t remember which) denigrating Chris Johnson as a foreigner etc and her and her family as multi generational Caymanians blah blah who should be allowed to develop their property. The irony is that Mr Johnson, “the foreigner” (who came here I believe in 1967) is the one trying to preserve Cayman’s heritage and coastline while the multi generational Caymanians are intent on putting up environmentally dubious crappy structures.
Entitlement is alive and well in the Cayman Islands.
Damn no good furrin investors flouting the laws of our land again.
Another example of why we cannot govern ourselves independently… We refuse to follow the rule of law.
How sad that this happens so often with few if any consequences.
I wonder if we’ll now see another nasty Letter to the Editor written by a prominent Caymanian about Chris Johnson.
Another wealthy well connected businessman set up a large container park and building supplies storage siye over a year ago on a South Church St location zoned low density residential. No planning permission was obtained. It’s still there flouting the law and when I complained to Planning I was advised they have not had time to take any legal action as they only have one Compliance Officer in all of Grand Cayman to cover all the breaches of the law. What nonsense is this when we have thousands of Civil Servants but only one Compliance Officer.Why do we bother to have these laws if they are toothless?.
it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than for permission.
Once again, we have no laws OR enforcement of laws in the Cayman Islands. This person / company should be made an example of, and fined / imprisoned to the fullest extent of the law.
AFTER THE FACT PERMISSION????????WHAT THE HELL IS THAT? I guess it is okay in the Cayman Islands to rape someone and when they complain about it, get a lawyer to ask for AFTER THE FACT PERMISSION!!!!! WHAT KIND OF A CONCEPT IS THAT TO BE PROMOTING???? SHAME!!!!
So Caymanian, so who you know, so forget the laws, so acceptable, in this corrupt land.
The Planning Department and perhaps CPA are encouraging these after-the-fact applications and, invariably, approvals. I’ve been dealing with the Department on an issue within my subdivision and was informed by DoP official that the offending property was offered to submit for an after-the-fact approval.
We saw it with unapproved development in The Shores some months ago and no doubt there are many more. So what’s the purpose of laws, rules or processes if they can be undermined after the fact??
It’s all about getting revenues no matter the fall-out! Disgusting!!
#caymankind
As usual it is easier to beg for forgiveness than to ask for permission. I think we all know how this is going to go. If you have a cash you can pay a little “fine” and be on your way. Besides, I am pretty sure all the building materials were purchased at a certain hardware store whose owner is the head of a certain board!
That’s right, move along folks, nothing to see here.
Boy, just imagine if we had a police force, an anti corruption commission, and the rule of law.
Governor. Please explain.
The Georgetown Waterfront needs a good sprucing up. Approval of this application would be a good first step. Let nothing stand in the way of progress.
Are you confusing progress with destruction or you are a troll?
leave them alone.
Unfortunately this type of repeated disregard for the laws of the land in such a brazen and calculated action is truly unacceptable. This is very different for an isolated incident where one might plead ignorance or lack of knowledge… this is a brazen flouting of the rules. The CPA should truly frown on this and make a ruling that states clearly that this is wrong!
Exactly. This is a question of rule of law. It is less a question of value of the development or value of the environment (wherever you land individually on those questions in this case). Rules is rules and a decade of flouting the rules must be brought to a stop by the CPA for that reason alone.