CPA to hear Balboa beach after-the-fact application

Unauthorised work taking place at Balboa Beach in July (photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Ten years after the Central Planning Authority issued after-the-fact permission to the owners of Balboa Beach for an original take-away restaurant and following five enforcement notices and six infractions of the planning law, the owners of the waterfront site have made another application seeking permission for work done without authority. The application, which is expected to be heard Wednesday, was made as even more unapproved work was carried out there this summer.

The site has caused significant concern for the Department of Environment, which believes that the owners have consistently flouted planning laws and have done long-term damage to the marine environment in the area. The DoE also argues that the project should have gone through the coastal works application process before going to the Central Planning Authority in the first place.

In this latest application the owners, Waterfront Centre Limited, are seeking after-the-fact permission for the placement of rocks along a dock on the seabed, filled land and expansion of a dock, and the laying of a concrete slab on the ironshore.

But since the application was made in the early COVID-19 lockdown further work has begun on a boardwalk on the ironshore that has no planning permission, and an enforcement notice had been expected to be issued last month.

Given the history of the site and the constant infractions of planning laws, from dumping foreign sand to laying concrete slabs along the shoreline of a marine park, the DoE is urging the CPA not to grant this application.

“The department is very concerned at the extent of unauthorised works which have taken place on this site, including the works which are the subject of this application,” the DoE stated in its submissions to planning on behalf of the National Conservation Council, pointing out that this development is in a Marine Protected Area.

Balboa Beach in March 2018

“As a consequence of these and several other un-permitted works which have taken place over the years, including the repeated use of construction aggregate as beach sand and the removal in some areas of underwater ironshore formations in some areas, the nearshore area and immediate offshore environment is now considerably degraded,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie wrote in a comprehensive memo to the planning department.

“These works have likely contributed to enhanced levels of sedimentation and excessive mechanical damage to underwater features from loose unconsolidated quarried rocks, that were used as fill material, being washed around by storm events and heavy wave action,” she further noted.

The DoE said the cumulative effective of the work at this site, especially given its proximity to the fish market, has increased marine algae in the nearshore and that the negative impact on water quality is evident. The sediments and beach in the area are often black or grey in colour with a strong odour, exhibiting the anoxic characteristics of a highly disturbed environment.

Ebanks-Petrie wrote that the DoE “does not support the filling of the submerged ironshore and recommends that no further filling and/or concreting of the area takes place. As regards the unconsolidated fill that was placed in the sea, this has now been widely dispersed across the seabed and is no longer in the position that it was originally placed. It will likely continue to cause damage to the marine environment through the ongoing attrition caused by the suspension and movement of these rocks during wave activity. The purpose of this after-the-fact application is therefore unclear.”

The question over the coastal works licence requirement remains in dispute as Lands and Survey has said that there was land where the works have taken place in the past. The question mark over where the high water mark used to be and where it is now is why the development ended up before the CPA rather than Cabinet, which usually decides coastal works applications.

But regardless of where the land once was, the reality is where the high water mark is now and that the development is having a seriously detrimental impact on a marine park, as the DoE has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring landowners have also been objecting to the development as it is thwarting their efforts to retain a natural waterfront environment on their property. In the objection to this application, Chris Johnson, the owner of Shireoak Limited, said the project is currently under appeal and a high water mark survey is required to address the question of the requirement for a coastal works application, given that the project is largely on the Queen’s Bottom (the area of seabed between the mean high water mark and twelve nautical miles offshore).

As a result the CPA should not green-light what is happening on this site, Johnson’s attorney’s stated in the letter of objection.