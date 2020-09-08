CPA refuses Balboa Beach plans but work rolls on

Balboa Beach project taken a couple of days after CPA heard and refused the application

(CNS): The Balboa Beach project, which was heard by the Central Planning Authority last week as the owners sought approval for after-the-fact as well as new work at the waterfront site, received a mixed response from the board. A concrete slab on the ironshore that had neither planning permission nor a coastal works licence was approved, but new requests were denied, as were other past infractions. However, despite the lack of approval, work continues at the site.

The relatively small downtown waterfront property has a controversial and complex planning history. But it is now raising serious questions in the community as people are unable to fathom why, after so many compliance violations and unheeded enforcement notices, the work continues and there are no apparent consequences.

The minutes of last week’s planning meeting outlining the decisions on the application by Waterfront Central Ltd, the company making the application on land, which is owned by Kel Thompson, will not be available to the public until later next week.

However, a new application to fill in more land has been denied and the planning department said it is still investigating work that has been done without permission as well as work that is underway now. Officials at the department said it was not yet clear from the CPA what will happen regarding the after-the-fact application for filling in the water, although further filling and the new dock application were denied.

While applications relating to the site have often been denied and at least five enforcement notices issued over the last few years, there have never been any consequences and landowners nearby are fuming.

Chris Johnson, who owns the neighbouring plot and has been trying to keep his waterfront stretch as natural as possible, has made an application to the Planning Appeals Tribunal challenging the original substantive approval for this project. That case is expected to be heard next month.

Although the site is identified as a tourism rental outfit, Johnson told CNS that he believes the owners are seeking to turn the location into a bar. Given its proximity to the Sandbar Daiquiri Bar and Grill, the latest liquor licensed premises on that downtown stretch of waterfront, patrons to that bar are already spilling over onto the Balboa deck, one of the many elements of the project that has been subject to either an enforcement notice or after-the-fact permission.

Johnson believes that the CPA has been “hoodwinked and misled because none of the applications mentioned a bar”, though it seems that is where the project is heading. “I asked that the meeting be adjourned and that a fresh application be made in order that all adjoining landowners be appraised of what was taking place, following which they could object or otherwise,” he added.

While the application was heard and considered, the issue is by no means over. Construction continues, as do the violations of planning laws, while new and revised applications continue to be made. However, the question of the need for a coastal works application has still not been addressed and the Department of Environment has raised some serious concerns about the project and the failure of the developers to follow the planning legislation. The DoE has recommended that no new planning permission or after-the-fact approvals should be given.

Meanwhile, the Johnson family is pressing ahead with the appeal.