COVID-19 tests all negative on eve of border opening

(CNS): All of the 102 COVID-19 tests that were carried out over the last day were negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Thursday on the eve of the phased reopening of Cayman’s borders, which closed six months ago at the end of March. There are currently just two active cases of the virus among travellers in quarantine, where another 306 people are in isolation.

From Thursday, all travellers will be tested at the airport and some will go into home isolation using the geofencing wristbands.

A large number of people will be arriving tomorrow evening on the British Airways flight, as the phased re-opening adds homeowners and family members of residents to the list of people now able to return. Government has not yet confirmed the numbers expected to arrive on the new fortnightly service.

However, officials told CNS that the flight will not be stopping in the Bahamas on its return leg, thereby preventing the need for passengers to quarantine when they arrive in the UK, though they will be obligated to follow the new restrictions in place across Britain.