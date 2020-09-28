COVID-19 positive traveller brings total to 211

(CNS): One traveller staying in government quarantine has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed Monday, as he reported on test results carried out since Friday, which included another 292 negative samples. The returning traveller is asymptomatic and was tested as part of routine screening on completion of the mandatory isolation. The result brings the positive tally to 211.

There was no indication from officials where the person had travelled from or which flight they had arrived on. The individual will remain in isolation until they have completed the necessary additional period of isolation. Cayman now has two active cases of the virus and has carried out over 39,000 tests.

Over one million people have now died of the virus around the world and only nine countries have no active cases at present.

The UK, the US and Jamaica, where the majority of Cayman’s returning travellers are coming from, are all still battling surges of the virus. Jamaica currently has 6,170 cases but over 4,200 of them are active. Although the rate of infection in the US, which has the most cases in the world, is stabilizing, Florida remains the state with the highest number of active cases at 391,259.

Today the UK reported in excess of 4,000 cases. Just four days ago the country recorded 6,634 new cases, its highest number of infections in just one day, which resulted in a series of strict restrictions and new lockdown measures.