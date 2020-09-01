Cops clamp down on Rum Point nuisance

Rum Point

(CNS): With the return of the freedom to socialise since the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions, anti-social behaviour has also returned to Rum Point. Police said they have received complaints from the community about drug activity, loud music, speeding and drunk drivers at the popular weekend beach spot. So on Sunday police conducted a full-scale operation to deter lawbreakers at the Kaibo and Rum Point area of North Side.

Officers from the K-9 Unit, Air Operations Unit, Firearms Response Unit, Community Policing Unit and Operational Support Unit, as well as officers from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, all came out to conduct searches on boats and the surrounding beaches. They made three drug-related arrests while they were there and conducted related searches in other districts. All those arrested have been bailed to return pending further investigations.

“Members of the community expressed concerns to the police about an increased presence of loud music, drug usage and other nuisances in this area, especially on Sundays and in particularly after the softening of the COVID-19 restrictions,” said Inspector Fernando Soto, Area Commander for the Eastern Districts.

“The operation was successful as we were able to disrupt a number of illegal activities resulting in a few arrests. As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the incidence of crime and ensure the safety and well-being of the community, we will conducting operations on an ongoing basis,” he added.