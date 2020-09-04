CoP: Knife crime linked to boozy nightlife

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Police will be making greater use of stop and search powers and encouraging the authorities to tighten liquor licence regulations to tackle an increase in knife crime around bars and clubs, RCIPS Commissioner Derek Byrne has said. So far this year there have been 169 crimes involving bladed weapons. Over the past week or so alone there were three very serious stabbings, including the murder of Recardo Pars.

The death toll could easily have been higher, Byrne said, if not for the emergency medical teams at the Health Services Authority who saved their lives.

Crime in general in Cayman is stable and has even fallen in some categories this year, not least because of the lockdown and limitations on movement from March to July. However, the police have observed an increase in violent crime over the last month, which the CoP has said is largely due to young men carrying weapons when they are out and about around late-night hot spots.

The RCIPS said there is a common profile of the recent offending: it is being carried out by men aged between 20 and 30 who go out illegally armed with knives in a social setting. The violence is connected to the nighttime economy and the misuse of alcohol, the combination of which presents a serious threat to community safety.

Commissioner Byrne said that while the overall crime rate across the Cayman Islands continues to remain stable, the increase in knife crime is of great concern.

“In context, since the start of 2020 the RCIPS has recorded 169 crimes involving bladed weapons, 32 of these crimes involved serious violence against persons,” he said in a statement issued Thursday by the RCIPS communications department.

“Our mission at all times is to ensure that preventative measures are implemented to reduce the incidences and fear of crime, while also creating a safe environment across our communities. As such, next week we are meeting with Department of Commerce and Investments (DCI) and the Liquor Licensing Board to look at liquor licensing laws and conditions of licences to discuss actions around enhanced security measures inside and outside of licensed venues,” he said.

He also warned of an increase in police patrols at night around the identified hot spots to address criminal behaviour.

“We will work with licensees and their security personnel to identify potential offenders to prevent any serious attacks from taking place. Stop and search powers for persons and vehicles will be stepped up by police to address this threat.”

Byrne said that it is illegal and a serious offence for anyone to carry concealed weapons, including knives. Penalties on conviction provide for a fine of CI$5,000 and up to four years in jail. He warned that anyone found to be in violation of these laws will be prosecuted “to the full extent of the law, to ensure the safety of all members of our community”.

Knife crime has also been steadily increasing in the UK. The number of offences involving knives recorded by police in England and Wales last year was the highest on record, according to official statistics. The crime there revolves around big cities and, like Cayman, nighttime economies with a similar profile of offenders.

Police budget cuts and increasing poverty have also been cited as driving the increase in violent street crime in the UK.