CMO reports on just 63 COVID-19 tests

HSA COVID-19 Testing Clinic

(CNS): Only 63 COVID-19 tests were carried out over the last day following the latest positive result in a returning traveller currently in government quarantine. However, all 63 of today’s test results were negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has reported. But with over 300 people still in quarantine or home isolation, Cayman may see more positive cases emerging over the coming weeks, especially given the planned reopening of the borders later this week.

As the virus still rages around the world and the US and Europe face a surge in numbers with the cooler weather, the future for Cayman’s tourism product remains bleak, even with the expectation of a vaccine some time next year.

Research has revealed a growing number of people around the world who say they are unlikely to get vaccinated when this becomes an option. In addition, there is increasing concern that any vaccine that is developed may not be effective for obese people, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 in the first place. Therefore, a vaccine, if one is developed, is very unlikely to be an all encompassing solution to this health crisis.

COVID-19 has now killed more than one million people around the world, which most public health experts believe is a significant under-count as a result of poor testing and reporting as well as probable concealment by some governments.

The coronavirus has infected over 33 million people, and while the vast majority survive, there are still lingering and not yet fully understood health implications for some.

While some still believe the world is overreacting because people die of many diseases all the time, this virus has in a very limited time had an impact that rivals some of the gravest threats to public health, past and present. It has exceeded annual deaths from AIDS, has killed double the number of people who die from malaria every year and is close to the 1.5 million global deaths each year from tuberculosis, which kills more people than any other infectious disease.

Here in Cayman, some people continue to call for the borders to reopen without the strict quarantine measures and for government to balance the risk of exposure with the need to restart the tourism product.

But marking the grim milestone of one million deaths on Tuesday, Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health charity, said people must not forget that this pandemic is still accelerating and shows no signs of slowing down. The World Health Organization has also warned that the pandemic still needs major control interventions amid rising cases, even as many countries are resuming normal life.