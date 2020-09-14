Church still pushing for biblical laws

(CNS): Even as hate speech is increasing on social media, the radio waves and public spaces against the LGBT+ community, the leaders of various churches are still pushing back against the Civil Partnership Law. The Cayman Ministers Association has claimed that it “counters the clear biblical, age-old practices and basic biology of human sexuality”, in a response to Premier Alden McLaughlin’s comment that Cayman is a democracy, not a theocracy.

“We believe that the rule of law finds its origin from the Supreme Law Giver as given in the Bible,” said CMS Chairman Pastor Torrance Bobb.

In a statement released Monday the ministers said they were “fully aware that the form of government in the Cayman Islands is a democracy, rather than a theocracy” but nevertheless argued that local legislation should be based on biblical practices.

Pastor Bobb said that both the preamble to the Cayman Islands Constitution and the introduction to the Bill of Rights, which both talk of Cayman’s Christian heritage but are not law, “should still be seen as consequential to legislative actions and meaningful, not mere window dressing that has nothing more than sentimental value”.

He stated that this Christian heritage should influence legislation. “We in the Cayman Ministers’ Association are fully persuaded that we must do all within our power to point people in the way that God has directed us to follow,” the CMA leader said. “We do not see directing people to follow God’s Word as being either demeaning to them in either attitude or action, but rather seeking what is for their greatest good.”

The church leaders, some of whom were involved in a religious social media group that had suggested gays should be hanged “in a loving way”, made no mention of this troubling hate speech. However, the CMA and other church groups’ objections to government providing human rights for LGBT people is fuelling the increase in threats and insults against the community.

The Civil Partnership Bill was passed into law on 31 August by the governor using his reserved powers after the Legislative Assembly failed to support the government’s bill. The civil service has been given three weeks to prepare and same-sex couples are expected to begin applying to register their partnership on 21 September.

CNS contacted the DG’s office and officials have confirmed that the relevant public departments will be ready to begin registering couples next Monday.