Charges laid in bank burglary four years on

RBC, George Town

(CNS): Three men have been charged with a burglary at the Royal Bank of Canada, Shedden Road, that took place over four years ago. A 30-year-old man from West Bay and two Bodden Town men, aged 38 and 33, are expected to appear in court on Tuesday. A former police officer who was arrested last year in connection with the crime was not among the men charged.

The break-in was discovered by bank staff and reported to police on 23 June 2016.

While the burglars did not access the vault, they managed to take cash from the tiller’s desks in the banking hall. At the time of the burglary police did not say how the suspects had bypassed the bank’s tight security systems or how much money was taken. However, speculation had circulated that the burglars had the help of insiders.

Three years later Wade Gordon (46), a serving police officer at the time, was arrested in connection with the crime and suspended from his post with the RCIPS. The police have confirmed that he is not among those charged today.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS said a complete case file was prepared and submitted to the director of public prosecutions, and the charges disclosed today were the recommendations from the ruling prosecutor.

“No charge was directed against the former office, who is also no longer a serving officer with RCIPS,” the official stated.